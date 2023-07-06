5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

Meta’s new Twitter rival, Threads, signed up 10 million users after its launch, and job openings are expected to fall. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. Meta’s Threads Gets 10 Million Users After Launch

In a post on the newly launched Threads social media platform, Meta Platforms (META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg said more than 10 million users signed up to the service that is designed to rival Twitter. The platform was launched through Meta’s Instagram, where users can take their username over to the new service, which can be accessed through its own standalone app. Meta shares were up 1.5% in pre-market trading.

2. Job Openings Expected to Fall

Ahead of Friday’s job report, investors will receive a stack of new economic data today, starting with the private sector ADP employment report at 8:15 a.m. ET, which is expected to show private payrolls rising by 180,000 in June. At 10 a.m. ET, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will also issue its Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report. Job openings are projected to have fallen to 9.9 million last month, from 10.1 million in April. Initial jobless claims are expected to rise to 245,000 for the week ending July 1, up from 239,000 from the previous week.

3. Bank of America Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9%

Bank of America (BAC) will increase its quarterly common stock dividend to 24 cents a share in the third quarter of 2023, up from 22 cents, a 9% increase. Bank of America joins several other major U.S. banks in raising its dividend following the success of these institutions in passing Federal Reserve stress tests. Bank of America shares were down 0.4% in pre-market trading.

4. Exxon Lowers Earnings Guidance on Natural Gas Prices, Refining Margins

In its earnings guidance for the second quarter, Exxon (XOM) said that lower refining margins and natural gas prices will reduce the oil giant’s earnings by $4 billion, which could reduce the company’s net income to $7.5 billion, well below the $9.43 billion projection from Wall Street analysts. Shares of Exxon traded 1.3% lower in the pre-market.

5. GM, Honda Sales Strong as New Vehicle Sales in US Up 13%

U.S. new vehicle sales were estimated to have gone up about 13% during the first half of 2023, totalling about 7.7 million vehicles, according to a report from research firm Wards Intelligence. Sales were especially strong for General Motors (GM), Honda Motor (HMC) and Hyundai Motor, the report said. Shares of GM were down 1% in pre-market trading, while shares of Honda were flat.