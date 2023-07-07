5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

The government's latest jobs report is expected to show continued strength in the labor market and the FDA gives approval to a new Alzheimer’s disease treatment. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. Jobs Report Expected to Show Labor Market Remains Hot

Following yesterday’s blockbuster private sector payroll report, economists are expecting another strong jobs report when the Labor Department releases its June employment data at 8:30 a.m. ET. The economy is projected to have added 240,000 jobs in June, fewer than the 339,000 added in May, while the unemployment rate is expected to tick down to 3.6% from 3.7%. The data release follows Thursday’s report from payroll provider ADP that showed 497,000 jobs added in June, more than double expectations, which fueled investor worries that the Federal Reserve will again raise interest rates at its July 26 meeting.

2. FDA Approves Alzheimer Drug Produced by Biogen

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave approval for Alzheimer's drug lecanemab, which is produced under the brand name Leqembi by Massachusetts-based Biogen (BIIB) and Japanese drugmaker Eisai. A yearly treatment of the drug will cost $26,500, though the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services has said it will cover a significant portion of the costs for those approved to take the drug. Shares of Biogen were flat in pre-market trading.

3. Levi Pulls Back on Earnings Outlook after Lower Revenue, Margins

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) cut its forecast for the year, sending company shares lower by 7% in pre-market trading, despite beating earnings estimates by one penny a share. In its earnings report, the jeans maker said it expects revenue to increase by 1.5% to 2.5%, down from its forecast of 1.5% to 3% growth, while also cutting its earnings projections $1.10 to $1.20 a share, down from $1.30 to $1.40 a share. The company said lower revenues, gross margins and foreign currency exchange issues helped drive the cut to its outlook.

4. Meta Shares Fall Despite 30 Million Users for Threads

Meta Platform’s (META) new microblogging app Threads continued to see early success, boosting its number of users to 30 million, while its rival Twitter threatened to sue Meta over its hiring of former Twitter employees. The launch hasn’t done much yet to help Meta’s share price, which was down 0.5% in pre-market trading after falling 0.8% yesterday amid a broad market selloff.

5. Costco Posts Same-Store Sales Drop on Lower Gas Prices

Costco Wholesale (COST) posted a same-store sales decline in June, mainly as a result of lower gas prices. Same-store sales dropped 1.4%, led by the 2.5% fall in the U.S., a greater decline than the 0.3% drop in same-store sales that the wholesale retailer posted in May. Costco also reported total sales were higher by 0.4% year-over-year in June, a deceleration from May’s 1.2% year-over-year increase. Costco shares were down 0.8% in pre-market trading.

