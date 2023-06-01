5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

The House sends the debt ceiling bill to the Senate and the ADP is expected to report private payroll job growth slowed in May. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. Debt Ceiling Bill Heads to Senate Days Ahead of ‘X-Date’

The House voted 314-117 to approve legislation that will raise the debt ceiling for two years, sending the bill to the Senate with only days to pass it before the Monday, June 5 “x-date” of a U.S. default. The bill will keep spending flat for 2024 and impose new spending limits for 2025, excluding Social Security or Medicare, while also boosting military spending by 3%.

2. Private Payroll Report Expected to Show Slower Job Growth

The ADP National Employment Report released at 8:30 a.m. ET is expected to show job growth slowing in May with 180,000 new jobs added, down from the 296,000 private payroll jobs added in April. Also due for release today, the manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) at 10 a.m. ET is expected to tick downward to 47% in May, from 47.1% in April.

3. Salesforce Shares Fall Amid Worries Over Software Provider's High Costs

Shares of Salesforce (CRM) fell more than 5% in pre-market trading after investors found concern in the high capital costs the software company reported as part of its earnings. Salesforce reported profit and revenue that were ahead of Wall Street estimates, but capital expenditures came in at $234 million, 36% higher than estimates, which overshadowed the company’s 11% increase in revenue.

4. CrowdStrike Shares Fall on Lower-Than-Expected Revenue Increase

Shares of cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike (CRWD) fell 11% in pre-market trading after its first quarter earnings report showed revenue slowing, despite beating estimates on profit and revenue. CrowdStrike revenue increased 42% year-over-year, slower than the 61% that analysts were looking for. It reported earnings of 57 cents a share, ahead of the 51 cents forecast.

5. C3.ai Shares Plummet as Revenue Forecasts Come up Short

Shares of C3.ai (AI) are down around 20% in pre-market trading, despite an earnings report that showed the artificial intelligence software maker beating expectations for profits and revenue. However, the company forecast revenue for the 2024 fiscal year to be between $295-$320 million, short of the $321 million that analysts wanted to see.