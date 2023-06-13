5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

News of the day for June 13, 2023

By
Terry Lane
Terry Lane
Published June 13, 2023
Supermarket in Greenville

Getty Images

The latest inflation figures are expected to show price pressures easing, and a jump in revenue helped push Oracle shares higher. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. Today’s CPI Report Expected to Show Inflation Easing

Ahead of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve decision on interest rates, today’s release at 8:30 a.m. ET of the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to show inflation slowed in May. While a CPI increase of 0.1% last month and 4% year-over-year would be a drop from April’s 4.9%, it’s still well above the Fed’s inflation target of 2%. Core CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy costs, is expected to have moved up 0.4% in May and 5.3% from a year ago, down from an annual rate of 5.5% in April.

2. Revenue Increases Help Push Oracle Income Higher, and Shares Jump

Shares of Oracle (ORCL) traded higher in pre-market by almost 5% after its earnings report showed the software vendor beat analyst expectations on profits and income. For the quarter, Oracle increased revenue 17% compared with the same period last year, and net income reached $3.32 billion, better than last year’s quarterly net income of $3.19 billion. During the quarter, some of the company’s cloud services were approved for U.S. defense and intelligence agencies.

3. UK Chip Designer Arm in Talks With Intel to Anchor Upcoming IPO

UK-based chip designer Arm Ltd. is in discussions with strategic investors that include Intel (INTC) about anchoring its planned initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq, which is expected to raise $10 billion for the company backed by Japan’s SoftBank Group. Shares of Intel traded almost 2% higher in pre-market trading, as SoftBank (SFTBY) shares moved up by more than 4%.

4. EU Looks to File Antitrust Case Against Google Ad Tech Business

The European Union’s top antitrust regulator is expected to file an antitrust complaint against Google, alleging it is abusing its market power with its advertising technology business. The move would follow similar action from the U.S. Justice Department, which in January filed suit against Google, arguing its monopoly power allowed it to hurt web publishers and advertisers who tried to use products that compete with Google. Shares of Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) traded 0.5% higher in the pre-market.

5. With New Ad-Supported Subscription, Netflix Looks to Televise Live Sports

Netflix (NFLX)  is in talks to televise a live sporting event, a first for the streaming service as several of its competitors are already broadcasting live sports events. Netflix is looking to broadcast a golf tournament that pairs professional players with Formula 1 race car drivers. The live sports broadcast comes as Netflix recently introduced an advertising-supported subscription tier. Shares of Netflix traded 0.5% higher in the pre-market.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
