5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

News of the day for June 2, 2023

By
Terry Lane
Terry Lane
Full Bio
Terry has 25 years experience in journalism and communications, reporting on a range of topics that include personal finance, telecommunications, Congress, government regulations, and criminal justice. He has also worked on technology, energy, and environmental policy issues as a congressional press secretary and owned and published a local community newspaper in North Carolina.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published June 02, 2023
Now hiring sign

Anna Moneymaker / Staff / Getty Images

The jobs report is expected to show a slowdown in hiring and the debt ceiling bill heads to the president's desk for signature. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. Job Report Expected to Show Slowing Employment Growth

The U.S. economy is expected to have added 190,000 jobs in May when the Labor Department releases its payroll report at 8:30 a.m. ET, a slowdown from the 253,000 jobs added in April. If the projection holds, it would be the lowest monthly jobs gain since December 2020. In 2023, job growth averaged 284,500 new jobs a month, and the report has come in higher than consensus estimates 13 of 16 times since January 2022.

2. Debt Ceiling Bill Heads to President After Clearing Senate

After the Senate passed the debt ceiling bill late Thursday night, President Joe Biden will sign the bill today and address the nation at 7 p.m. ET. The legislation would prevent the country from default. Following the vote, Moody’s said it would not consider downgrading the U.S. credit rating.

3. Lululemon Shares Jump as China Sales Push Revenue Higher

Lululemon (LULU) shares surged almost 15% in pre-market trading after the company’s earnings beat analyst estimates for profits and revenue, prompting the yoga pants maker to raise its full-year outlook. Lululemon increased sales 24% to $2 billion, up from $1.61 billion in the 2022 first quarter, as revenue from China increased by 79%.

4. Dell Uses Costs Controls to Help Preserve Quarterly Profits

Shares of Dell Technologies (DELL) were trading more than 3% lower in the pre-market after its earnings report beat estimates on first quarter profits and revenue, but its current quarter revenue estimates were lower as it warned about a pullback in spending on IT. After several months of dropping demand, Dell used better cost controls to help report earnings of $1.31 per share, compared with estimates of 86 cents.

5. Meta Debuts New VR Headset Days Before Apple Headset Release

Meta Platforms (META) debuted the Quest 3 Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality (VR/AR) headset, which will feature two-times the graphics power of its predecessor, be 40% thinner and sell for $499. The product release comes days before Apple (AAPL) is expected to release its own VR/AR headset, with a price tag of $3,000, at its June 5 developer event. Meta shares were 0.4% higher in pre-market trading, while Apple shares moved up 0.5%. 

Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. CNBC. “Here's what to watch out for in Friday's jobs report for May.”

  2. CNBC. “Senate passes bill to raise debt ceiling, preventing first-ever U.S. default.”

  3. CNBC. “Lululemon shares surge after reporting 24% sales growth, raising full-year guidance.”

  4. Reuters. “Dell's quarterly profit drops less than feared on cost cuts.”

  5. CNBC. “Zuckerberg unveils Meta Quest 3 VR headset days before Apple reveals its own.”

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description