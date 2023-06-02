5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

The jobs report is expected to show a slowdown in hiring and the debt ceiling bill heads to the president's desk for signature. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. Job Report Expected to Show Slowing Employment Growth

The U.S. economy is expected to have added 190,000 jobs in May when the Labor Department releases its payroll report at 8:30 a.m. ET, a slowdown from the 253,000 jobs added in April. If the projection holds, it would be the lowest monthly jobs gain since December 2020. In 2023, job growth averaged 284,500 new jobs a month, and the report has come in higher than consensus estimates 13 of 16 times since January 2022.

2. Debt Ceiling Bill Heads to President After Clearing Senate

After the Senate passed the debt ceiling bill late Thursday night, President Joe Biden will sign the bill today and address the nation at 7 p.m. ET. The legislation would prevent the country from default. Following the vote, Moody’s said it would not consider downgrading the U.S. credit rating.

3. Lululemon Shares Jump as China Sales Push Revenue Higher

Lululemon (LULU) shares surged almost 15% in pre-market trading after the company’s earnings beat analyst estimates for profits and revenue, prompting the yoga pants maker to raise its full-year outlook. Lululemon increased sales 24% to $2 billion, up from $1.61 billion in the 2022 first quarter, as revenue from China increased by 79%.

4. Dell Uses Costs Controls to Help Preserve Quarterly Profits

Shares of Dell Technologies (DELL) were trading more than 3% lower in the pre-market after its earnings report beat estimates on first quarter profits and revenue, but its current quarter revenue estimates were lower as it warned about a pullback in spending on IT. After several months of dropping demand, Dell used better cost controls to help report earnings of $1.31 per share, compared with estimates of 86 cents.

5. Meta Debuts New VR Headset Days Before Apple Headset Release

Meta Platforms (META) debuted the Quest 3 Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality (VR/AR) headset, which will feature two-times the graphics power of its predecessor, be 40% thinner and sell for $499. The product release comes days before Apple (AAPL) is expected to release its own VR/AR headset, with a price tag of $3,000, at its June 5 developer event. Meta shares were 0.4% higher in pre-market trading, while Apple shares moved up 0.5%.

