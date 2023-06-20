5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

Homebuilder confidence moves into positive territory for the first time in nearly a year and UPS union workers threaten to strike if an agreement isn't reached. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. Homebuilder Confidence Positive For First Time in 11 Months

For the first time in 11 months, homebuilder confidence moved into positive territory in June after the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index rose to 55 from 50 in May, marking the sixth straight month that homebuilder sentiment has increased. Investors will get more insight into the housing market when data on housing starts is released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

2. UPS Union Workers Threaten Strike if New Agreement Isn’t Reached

United Parcel Service’s (UPS) largest labor union on Friday voted to go on strike if a collective bargaining agreement with the package delivery service isn’t reached by the end of the current contract on July 31. The Teamsters Union said 97% of its membership voted to strike and 70% of the company’s 500,000 total employees are union members.

3. Intel Signs Deal for German Chip Plant After Government Adds Funding

Intel (INTC) shares were flat in pre-market trading after it signed an agreement with the German government to build a $32.8 billion chip manufacturing plant in the eastern city of Magdeburg. The 30 billion euro deal is larger than the initial proposal of a 17 billion euro facility after the German government agreed to provide about 10 billion euro in funding. Intel has also recently announced plans to build plants in Ireland and Poland, part of an effort to gain market share in the growing European semiconductor chip market.

4. Hyundai Motor CEO Says Automaker Considering Joining Tesla EV Charging Network

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) traded 0.8% lower in pre-market trading after the CEO of South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor said it was considering making its vehicle compatible with Tesla’s Supercharger network, which Ford and General Motors also recently said it would join. Tesla’s charging network, now called the North American Charging Standard, makes up about 60% of U.S. electric vehicle charging stations.

5. Chinese Banks Again Lower Rates in Bid to Spark Economic Recovery

Following earlier rate cuts, Chinese banks again lowered their benchmark interest rates on loans and businesses in a bid to spark a fading economic recovery there. On Friday, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said the government is also looking into a package of policy measures designed to promote sustained economic growth.

