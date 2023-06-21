5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

News of the day for June 21, 2023

By
Terry Lane
Terry Lane
Published June 21, 2023
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell

Drew Angerer / Staff / Getty Images

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will testify to Congress and FedEx shares fall in pre-market trading as its delivery volumes decline. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. Powell Testimony Likely to Focus on Fed Decision to Pause Rate Hikes

Following last week’s decision to keep interest rates steady, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will testify before the House Financial Services Committee today and the Senate Banking Committee tomorrow as part of a required semi-annual report on monetary policy. Members of Congress are expected to press Powell on why the Fed held rates while also signaling that as many as two more interest rate hikes may be upcoming.

2. FedEx Shares Fall as Package Delivery Volumes Decline

FedEx (FDX) reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings per share of $4.94 from revenue of $21.9 billion, compared with analyst expectations of earnings per share of $4.85 and revenue of $22.5 billion. Shares of FedEx were lower by almost 3% in pre-market trading after its earnings report also detailed a 10% year-over-year drop in daily package volumes and a 14% year-over-year drop in average daily freight pounds shipped.

3. Tesla CEO Musk Meets with Indian PM Modi, Says Investment There Likely

Electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) is likely to make a significant investment in India, CEO Elon Musk said after meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the U.S. Officials from Tesla and India revived discussions in May about setting up operations in the world’s most populous nation, with domestic sourcing of parts and government incentives being primary issues. Shares of Tesla traded 1.5% higher in pre-market trading.

4. UK Inflation High for Fourth Straight Month, Raising Likelihood of Rate Hike Thursday

Inflation in the United Kingdom remained higher than expected for the fourth straight month, coming in at 8.7% in May, the same as in April, while economists expected it to drop to 8.4%. Core inflation rates rose to a 31-year high of 7.1%, raising investor expectations that the Bank of England will raise interest rates to near 6% when it meets on Thursday.

5. Rivian is Latest EV Maker to Join Tesla Supercharger Network

Tesla’s (TSLA) Supercharger network added another electric vehicle maker when Rivian (RIVN) announced its vehicles would be compatible with the network starting in the spring of 2024. Native support for Tesla’s network will come in 2025, said officials at Rivian, which joined Ford and General Motors in recently joining the charging network. Hyundai said this week it is also considering joining. Shares of Rivian were up 1.7% in pre-market trading.

