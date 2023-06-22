5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell returns to Capitol Hill to testify before the Senate and the Bank of England hikes rates more than expected. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. Powell To Face Senate Today as More Fed Officials Speak

After markets reacted negatively to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony to a House panel that interest rates were likely to keep rising, he will testify again today to the Senate Banking Committee beginning at 10 a.m. ET. Other Federal Reserve officials are scheduled to speak today, including Cleveland Fed President Lorreta Mester at 10 a.m. ET and Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin at 4:30 p.m. ET.

2. Initial Jobless Claims, Existing Homes Sales Forecast to Move Lower

The labor market is expected to signal continued strength as economists forecast that initial jobless claims will fall to 256,000 for the week ending June 17, down from last week’s 262,000, when the data is released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Also today, existing home sales are expected to drop to 4.25 million from 4.28 million, and U.S. leading economic indicators are expected to move to -0.7% from -0.6%, when those figures are released at 10 a.m. ET.

3. Bank of England Hikes Rates Higher Than Expected

The Bank of England hiked rates 50 basis points, more than economists expected, as the latest data showed that inflation in the United Kingdom remained at an annual rate of 8.7% in May. The interest rate hike moves the bank’s rate to 5% from 4.5%, the highest it's been since 2008, and comes as U.S. Federal Reserve officials indicate that more rate hikes may be in store.

4. Pharmaceutical Lobby Files Suit Against Biden Administration Over Medicare Drug Price Rules

A leading pharmaceutical industry lobby is suing the Biden administration over Medicare’s power to cut drug prices for seniors through provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act. The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), whose membership includes Eli LIlly, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, joined the National Infusion Center Association and the Global Colon Cancer Association in challenging the provision which gives Medicare more negotiating power on pharmaceutical prices.

5. Overstock Wins Auction for Brand Assets of Bed Bath & Beyond

Overstock(OSTK) won an auction for the intellectual property and digital assets of Bed Bath & Beyond, which will give the e-commerce discounter access to the chain’s brand name and business data, but won’t allow it to operate retail outlets. Overstock’s $21.5 million bid wasn’t countered by other selected bidders. Shares of Overstock were up 14% in pre-market trading.

