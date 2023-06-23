5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

3M reaches a $10.3 billion settlement in "forever chemicals" lawsuits against the industrial manufacturer and Ford plans another round of layoffs in cost cutting efforts. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. 3M Settles ‘Forever Chemicals’ Lawsuit for $10.3 Billion

Industrial product manufacturer 3M (MMM) announced a $10.3 billion settlement to end thousands of lawsuits over its production of polyfluoroalkyl and perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), so-called “forever chemicals.” The settlement comes weeks after companies Chemours, DuPont, and Corteva announced a similar $1 billion settlement weeks ago. 3M shares moved up more than 3% in pre-market trading.

2. Ford Plans Another Round of Layoffs in More Cost Cutting

Ford Motor (F) will begin another round of layoffs of mainly salaried workers in coming weeks, part of a larger effort by the automaker to reduce costs and streamline operations. It’s the third round of layoffs that Ford has announced over the past 12 months, letting go of nearly 7,000 employees so far. Shares of Ford traded higher by 1.2% in the pre-market.

3. Services, Manufacturing Flash PMIs Expected to Deliver Mixed Economic Signals

Investors could get a clearer look at the direction of U.S. economic trends when the flash Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) is released at 8:30 a.m. ET, with the services sector PMI forecast to drop to 53.3 in June from May’s 54.9 and the manufacturing sector PMI is expected to rise to 49 from 48.4. Also today, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester are scheduled to speak.

4. Shares of Virgin Galactic Plummet After Announcing Stock Sales Proceeds

Looking to fund the development and expansion of its spacecraft fleet, Virgin Galactic (SPCE) raised $300 million in an “at the market” common stock offering, with plans to seek another $400 million in new funding through future stock offerings. Shares of Virgin Galactic plunged 18% in pre-market trading, reversing the positive movement the shares had this month after the space tourism company announced its first scheduled flights.

5. Moderns Files for FDA Approval of Fall Covid Vaccine

Moderna (MRNA) filed for Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its updated Covid vaccine for the fall, which will target the omicron subvariant XBB.1.5, the dominant strain of the virus nationwide. Shares of the drugmaker were flat in pre-market trading.

