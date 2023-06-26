5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

Lucid shares surged after announcing a deal with luxury automaker Aston Martin, and Tesla shares fell as Goldman Sachs analysts join others in downgrading the stock. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. Lucid Shares Surge After Deal With Luxury Automaker Aston Martin

Shares of U.S. electric vehicle maker Lucid (LCID) jumped more than 7% in pre-market trading after it signed a $232 million deal with Aston Martin (AML) that will give the US EV producer a 3.7% stake in the British luxury carmaker, while also sharing its “high performance technology.” Aston Martin plans to release its first EV in 2025 under an agreement with Mercedes Benz, but will now also have access to Lucid’s EV battery and powertrain technology.

2. IBM Buys Business Software Maker Apptio for $4.6 Billion

IBM (IBM) could be close to acquiring software company Apptio for about $5 billion, potentially giving more automation capabilities to the Dow Jones Industrial Average component. Apptio provides tools to help companies manage technology spending, an area IBM has identified for growth as it seeks to transform itself into a cloud and artificial intelligence business. IBM shares dipped 0.5% in pre-market trading.

3. Tesla Falls as Goldman Sachs Joins Other Analysts in Downgrading Company

Tesla (TSLA) shares fell 3% in pre-market trading after Goldman Sachs downgraded the electric vehicle maker to neutral from buy, arguing the market has the stock correctly priced given what will likely be a difficult environment for new vehicle sales in coming months. The note set Tesla’s price target to $248 from $185, as shares traded around $251 in the pre-market. Barclays, Morgan Stanley and DZ Bank also downgraded the stock last week on similar grounds.



4. UBS Downgrades Google Parent Alphabet, Citing Meta, Amazon as Better Targets

An analyst at UBS downgraded Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) to neutral from buy, while raising the price target to $132 from $123, citing Amazon and Facebook-parent Meta as better investment opportunities. The report said it didn’t see ChatGPT as a threat to Google’s search dominance, but it did see limited upside to growth and medium-term revenue risks, especially as it invests more in artificial intelligence (AI), where Meta is better positioned. Alphabet shares fell 1.5% in pre-market trading.

5. Goldman Sachs Lays Off 125 Directors as Cost Cutting Continues

Goldman Sachs (GS) is laying off 125 managing directors across its international operations, including some in its investment banking division. The moves are part of cost-cutting measures by the bank, which has undergone three rounds of layoffs in less than a year as business is down in both mergers and acquisitions and initial public offerings. Shares of Goldman Sachs were down 1.5% in pre-market trading.

