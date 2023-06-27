5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

News of the day for June 27, 2023

By
Terry Lane
Published June 27, 2023
The Lordstown Endurance, a full-size, all-electric pickup truck, drives on a dirt road.

Lordstown Motors

EV truck maker Lordstown Motors files for bankruptcy and online brokerage Robinhood cuts 7% of its workforce. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. Lordstown Files for Bankruptcy After Foxconn Deal Falls Through

Shares of Lordstown Motors (RIDE) plummeted more than 50% in pre-market trading after the electric vehicle truck maker filed for bankruptcy amid a dispute with Chinese manufacturer Foxconn Technology. Lordstown signed a $170 million deal with iPhone manufacturer Foxconn in November. In its bankruptcy filing, Lordstown listed $500 million of both assets and liabilities, including its Endurance truck line.

2. Robinhood Cuts 7% of Workforce in Third Round of Layoffs

In its third round of layoffs in a little over a year, Robinhood Markets (HOOD) is cutting about 7% of its full-time staff, or 150 jobs after eliminating more than 1,000 positions late last year. The online brokerage is adjusting to a slowdown in customer trading activity as its monthly active users has fallen to 11 million from its peak of 21 million. Shares of Robinhood traded 0.4% higher in the premarket.

3. U.S. Consumer Confidence Projected to Tick Up for June

U.S. consumer confidence is expected to increase for June, up to a reading of 104 from May’s 102.3, when the Conference Board releases the data today at 10 a.m. ET. Also today, the Census Bureau is expected to report that new home sales in May fell to 675,000, down from 683,000.

4. Nvidia Partners With Data Cloud Service Provider Snowflake

Nvidia (NVDA) said it will partner with data cloud service provider Snowflake (SNOW) to offer it generative artificial intelligence technology. Nvidia said the partnership will help Snowflake’s customers securely build customized large language models using their own proprietary data. Snowflake shares jumped 2.75% in pre-market trading, while shares of Nvidia were up 0.8%.

5. Eli Lilly Shares Rise After Weight Loss Drug Shows Best Results Yet

An experimental weight-loss shot from Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) showed obese patients losing an average of 24.2% of their body weight, the strongest trial results of any treatment yet. Drugmaker Lilly is seeking to take the lead in the weight-loss therapy market and its shares rose 1.3% in pre-market trading following the release of the trial results.

