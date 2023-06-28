5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

News of the day for June 28, 2023

By
Terry Lane
Terry Lane
Published June 28, 2023
technician laying CPU in the motherboard socket

Getty Images

Nvidia shares fall after a report that the U.S. government could further tighten chip sales to China and Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak along with other central bankers. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. Nvidia, AMD Shares Fall Following Report of Plans to Curb Chip Sales to China

Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) fell after a report that the U.S. government could impose new restrictions on sales of chips used in artificial intelligence (AI) to China. The move comes after Nvidia re-designed a chip to get around existing U.S. restrictions on selling AI technology to China. Nvidia shares were down more than 4% in pre-market trading, while shares of AMD dropped about 3.4%.

2. Fed Chair Powell, Other Central Bankers to Speak at Portugal Conference

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will join European Central Bank Chair Christine Lagarde and other international finance leaders on a panel at the central bankers meeting in Sintra, Portugal at 9:30 a.m. ET.  Investors will be watching for signs on how central banks will handle persistent inflation, which has prompted the ECB to raise interest rates in June, while the Federal Reserve held its interest rates steady after its meeting this month.

3. Costco Cracks Down on Membership Cost Sharing

Membership club retailer Costco (COST) will begin checking identification along with membership cards in an effort to stop people from using other members’ cards to shop. The move comes after Costco expanded self checkout service and follows a similar crackdown on password sharing by Netflix. Shares of Costco were flat in pre-market trading.

4. Shares of Drone Maker AeroVironment Rise After Earnings Beat

Drone maker AeroVironment (AVAV) reported projected yearly earnings and revenues ahead of analyst expectations, with earnings per share between $2.30 and $2.60, and revenue of $630 million to $660 million. Analysts estimated earnings per share at $2.04 and revenue of $601.1 million. Shares of AeroVironment jumped 5% in pre-market trading.

5. UBS to Cut More Than Half of Credit Suisse Workforce

UBS Group (UBS)  is planning to cut more than half of the workforce of Credit Suisse after it took over the bank in March. Most of the job losses will occur in Credit Suisse’s investment banking units in London, New York and Asia. UBS shares traded 0.7% lower in pre-market trading.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
