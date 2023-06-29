5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said bank failures showed more regulation is needed and shares of Micron rose after the chipmaker beat revenue expectations. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. Bank Failures Show Need for More Regulations, Supervision, Powell Says

In prepared remarks at a conference in Madrid, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and two other mid-sized banks recently showed the need for more capital regulation and better supervision of banks. Powell’s remarks come after all 23 of the U.S.’s largest banks passed a stress test that put their operations up against a hypothetical loss of $541 billion during a recession.

2. Shares of Micron Rise After Earnings Beat

Micron Technology (MU) beat expectations with its fiscal third quarter results despite reporting a 57% year-over-year decline in revenue, which came in at $3.75 billion, ahead of analyst projections of $3.65 billion. The semiconductor company’s midpoint revenue forecast for the current quarter of $3.9 billion was slightly above the $3.88 billion analyst forecast. Shares of Micron shares were 3.7% higher in pre-market trading.

3. US Economic Growth for Q1 Expected to be Revised Upward to 1.6%

Economic growth in the first quarter of 2023 is expected to be adjusted upwards to a gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate of 1.6%, up from the original 1.3%, when the GDP revision is released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Also today, initial jobless claims for the week ending June 24 are expected to move up to 265,000 from the prior week’s 264,000, when that data is released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Figures for May pending home sales come out at 10 a.m. ET.

4. Overstock to Change Website to Bed Bath & Beyond

After purchasing the failed big box retailer’s name, ecommerce home goods website Overstock.com (OSTK) will change its Internet domain name to Bed Bath & Beyond. Overstock paid $21.5 million for Bed Bath’s intellectual property in an auction last week, with the hopes that the recognizable brand name can lift sales for the flagging ecommerce retailer. Shares of Overstock traded more than 8% higher in the pre-market.

5. Virgin Galactic Shares Fly as Company Readies for First Space Flight

Shares of Virgin Galactic (SPCE) were up more than 4% in pre-market trading as investors prepared for the commercial space flight company’s first flight today at 11 a.m. ET. The flight will carry a three-person crew from Italy about 50 miles above the New Mexico desert and is the first commercial flight for the company owned by Richard Branson after years of setbacks.