5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

The Supreme Court is expected to issue its decision on President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program and a key inflation measurement could influence the Fed's decision on whether to raise interest rates. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. Supreme Court Could Deliver Its Ruling on Student Loans

The Supreme Court is expected to deliver its ruling on President Joe Biden’s program to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt. There is no schedule for the court to release its opinions, but it's expected that the last remaining opinions for the current term will be released today to conclude the session. The student loan decision would wipe out a quarter of the country’s $1.7 trillion in outstanding student debt, potentially having an impact on consumer spending.

2. Fed's Preferred Inflation Gauge Expected to Show Price Pressures Easing

The measure of inflation preferred by the Federal Reserve is expected to show consumer prices excluding food and energy costs rose 0.3% in May, down from 0.4% in April, when the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index is released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The PCE data could impact whether the Fed raises interest rates at its July meeting. Also today, the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index reading is expected to show a slight increase in June to a reading of 64, up from 63.9, when it is released at 10 a.m. ET.



3. Nike’s First Earnings Miss in Three Years Sends Shares Lower

For the first time in three years, Nike (NKE) failed to meet analyst expectations as the retailer reported lower profit margins, and shares fell 3% in pre-market trading following the news. The company’s net income for the quarter was $1.03 billion, or 66 cents a share, below the 67 cents that analysts expected, and off from the $1.44 billion, 90 cents a share, earnings from a year ago. The company’s revenue rose to $12.83 billion, up from $12.23 billion for the prior-year quarter and better than analyst projections.

4. Apple Nears $3 Trillion Market Cap as Citi Forecasts 27% Upside

Apple (AAPL) neared $3 trillion in market capitalization during pre-market trading as its shares continued to trade near an all-time-high. The rise comes as Citi initiated coverage of Apple with a “Buy” rating and a $240 target price, implying that the stock could still see a 27% move upward from Thursday’s closing price of $189.59. Shares of Apple were up 0.9% in pre-market trading.

5. Indiana Jones Expected to Be Another Soft Opening for Disney

Box office analysts expect a soft opening for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, in what could be the latest in a string of soft openings for Walt Disney (DIS) films. The fifth installment of the adventuring archeologist is expected to bring in around $90 million for the five-day holiday weekend, on a budget of $300 million. The entertainment giant had hits early in the summer film season with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but The Flash, Elemental, and other films released this month have disappointed.