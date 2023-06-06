5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

Apple gets an analyst downgrade after the release of its pricey headset and TSMC warns of slowing capital expenditures. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. Apple Gets Analyst Downgrade After Headset Release

At least one analyst lowered Apple’s (AAPL) rating after the release of its Vision Pro VR headset, with D.A. Davidson dropping Apple to “neutral” from “buy” after it was revealed that the product would cost $3,500, far above the $500 headset that Meta Platforms (META) unveiled last week. Shares of Apple were trading lower by almost 3% in the pre-market after reaching an intraday all-time-high on Monday before closing down 0.8%. Shares of Meta were flat in the pre-market.

2. TSMC Warns of Slower Capital Expenditures

TSMC (TSM) warned investors that its 2023 capital spending will likely come in close to the bottom of its $32 billion to $36 billion projection, as the primary chipmaker to Apple deals with weaker demand for smartphone and PC chips. At its annual shareholder meeting, the company also restated its projections for a revenue decline of 10% in the first half of 2023. Shares of TSMC were flat in pre-market trading.

3. Microsoft to Pay $20 Million Over Data Collection Charges

Microsoft (MSFT) will pay $20 million to settle Federal Trade Commission charges that it collected personal information from children without parental consent. The FTC said that Microsoft violated the U.S. Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) in collecting the information through its Xbox gaming system and will require the software giant to improve privacy protection for its services and those from third-party software providers.

4. Australia Unexpectedly Raises Interest Rates Again as Inflation Persists

After inflation came in at 6.8% in April, the Reserve Bank of Australia raised its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 4.1% after economists expected the central bank to hold rates steady. The move pushed the Australian dollar up about 0.75% against the U.S. dollar.

5. Spotify Announces Layoffs of 2% of Workforce

Spotify (SPOT) said it would lay off about 200 employees as part of an effort to trim its expansion into podcasting after spending heavily to acquire other podcast publishers, including the rights to the Joe Rogan Experience. The layoffs represent 2% of the content streamers’ workforce. Shares of Spotify were flat in pre-market trading.