5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

Falling Chinese exports could point to a global slowdown and all Tesla Model 3s now qualify for the federal electric vehicle tax credit. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. Chinese Exports Plunge, Pointing to Global Slowdown

China’s economy showed some signs of trouble after it reported that exports plunged by 7.5% in May, where economists were anticipating only a slight decline of 0.4%. The value of Chinese exports to the U.S. fell 15.1% year-over-year in May, while exports to the European Union fell 4.9%.

2. All New Tesla Model 3s Qualify for Tax Credit

All models of Tesla’s (TSLA) Model 3 will qualify for the federal EV tax credit of $7,500, including the newly-added Standard Range Rear Wheel Drive and Long Range All-Wheel Drive models, according to the U.S. government. The versions of the Model 3 qualified after Tesla tweaked its battery supply chain to meet the rules for the tax credit. With both federal and state tax credits, a new Tesla Model 3 in California could fall to $25,240. Tesla shares were up more than 1.5% in pre-market trading.

3. Ford Recalling 125,000 Hybrid, Plug-in Hybrid SUVs

Ford (F) is recalling more than 125,000 of its hybrid or plug-in hybrid SUVs due to the threat that their engines could leak fluids and catch fire. The recall will include Escape model SUVs built between 2020 through 2023, the 2022 through 2023 models of the Maverick, and the 2021 through 2023 models of the Corsair. Shares of Ford were flat in pre-market trading.

4. Trade Deficit Expected to Grow While Credit Card Debt Drops

The U.S. trade deficit is expected to grow to $75.2 billion in April, up from March’s $64.2 billion, when the Commerce Department releases the data at 8:30 a.m. ET. Also today, the Federal Reserve will release its consumer borrowing report at 3 p.m. ET, where overall consumer borrowing for April is forecast to drop to $21.6 billion, down from $26.5 billion in the prior month.

5. GitLab Shares Move Higher on Higher-than-Expected Revenue

Shares of GitLab (GTLB) shot up 31% yesterday and are 1% higher in pre-market trading after releasing an earnings report that showed losses were narrower than analysts expected, while it reported an improved full-year forecast. The code-deployment software provider said that its revenue in the first quarter jumped 45% to $126.9 million, up from $87.4 million in the 2022 first quarter.

