5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

President Joe Biden vetoed legislation that would block his student loan forgiveness program and GameStop shares dropped after it fired its CEO and elevated Chewy-founder Ryan Cohen to executive chair. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. GameStop Shares Plummet After Leadership Shakeup

GameStop (GME) shares plummeted almost 20% in pre-market trading after it fired its CEO Matthew Furlong and appointed as executive chair Ryan Cohen, the Chewy founder who took a nearly 12% stake in the company in the video game retailer in 2021. GameStop reported the executive change as part of an earnings report that showed the company had narrowed losses but also dropped its revenue compared with last year’s first quarter.

2. Biden Vetoes Bill that Would Block Student Loan Forgiveness Program

President Joe Biden vetoed legislation that would have blocked his student loan forgiveness program, which would provide up to $20,000 of student loan debt relief, but has so far been mired in legal challenges. The legislation passed earlier this month with the support of some moderate Democrats. The legislation is expected to have a $5 billion monthly impact on U.S. consumer spending.

3. Meta to Launch New Broadcasting Feature for WhatsApp

Meta Platforms (META) will unveil a new broadcasting feature for WhatsApp called “Channels,” where people and organizations can send messages and updates to users separately from the private message options the platform provides. Unlike the advertising revenue that Facebook and Instagram generate, WhatsApp doesn’t display ads, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that WhatsApp has been focusing on business-messaging features that will help companies engage with users.

4. Bank of Canada Delivers Surprise Rate Hike Ahead of Fed Decision

The Bank of Canada raised its interest rate 25 basis points after keeping rates steady for four months, coming days after the Reserve Bank of Australia also raised rates. The moves by the central banks surprised investors and comes as inflation has proved to be more resilient. The surprise rate hikes raised more questions about whether the Federal Reserve will follow with its own rate hike on June 14, with the CME FedWatch tool suggesting a 64% probability the Fed will keep rates steady, compared with 78% a day earlier.

5. Jobless Claims Expected to Tick Higher While Wholesale Inventories Drop

Initial jobless claims are expected to tick higher to 236,000 for the week ending June 3, up from 232,000 from the previous week, when the Labor Department releases the data at 8:30 a.m. ET. Initial jobless claims provide investors with an indication of recent layoffs, not the complete labor market. Also today, the Commerce Department is expected to show wholesale inventories dropping 0.2% in April after remaining flat the month prior.