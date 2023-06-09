5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

General Motors will join the Tesla electric vehicle charging network and Meta plans to roll out a Twitter competitor. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. General Motors to Join Tesla EV Charging Network

Electric vehicles (EVs) produced by General Motors (GM) will be able to use the 12,000 Tesla (TSLA) charging stations, joining Ford in gaining access to the charging network through use of an adapter, before adopting the charging technology into future EV models. The deal is a boost to GM, which now can par down its planned expenses for a charging network, but also for Tesla, as its charging network moves closer to the industry standard. GM and Tesla were both up more than 3% in pre-market trading.

2. Meta Plans to Take on Twitter With New Standalone App

A Meta Platforms (META) executive previewed a version of the standalone app it plans to introduce to compete with Twitter. The new app, which could be called “Threads,” but is now formally known as “Project 92,” could feature the ability for users to bring their following over from other Meta apps like Facebook and Instagram.

3. Cybertruck Production Report Could Help Drive Tesla to 11th Straight Day of Gains

In addition to news related to its charging network, a report that the EV maker could produce as many as 375,000 of its highly-anticipated Cybertruck could also help drive Tesla (TSLA) to its 11th consecutive day of gains. The Cybertruck production figures are higher than expectations, part of a slate of positive developments for the company that also includes news from earlier in the week that all three Tesla Model 3 sedans would qualify for a $7,500 federal EV tax credit.

4. DocuSign Shares Rise on Earnings Beat

DocuSign (DOCU) shares were up more than 12% in pre-market trading after it beat analyst estimates for revenue and earnings in its 2023 first quarter earnings report. The e-signature provider reported a 12% improvement in revenue compared with the same quarter last year, coming in at $661.4 million against analyst estimates of $642 million.

5. Carvana Shares Soar After Boosting Its Guidance Following Cost-Cutting Measures

Carvana (CVNA) shares surged more than 56% yesterday after the company said its cost-cutting moves are working, and raised its current quarter guidance. Shares of Carvana traded more than 2% higher in pre-market trading, part of a rally that has gained 425% on the year, after reports last year that the online car retailer could face bankruptcy.