5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

News of the day for March 1, 2023

By
Danial Clark
Danial Clark
Full Bio
Danial Clark is an award-winning executive producer, and previously oversaw business, political and general news as a senior producer at Fox Business, Reuters, Bloomberg TV and CNBC.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published March 01, 2023
Tesla chargers

Getty Images

Manufacturing activity in China beats expectations, Tesla hosts its investor day in Austin, Texas, and more. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. Tesla Hosts Its Investor Day

Tesla is set to host its 2023 investor day today at its Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, where the company is expected to unveil CEO Elon Musk’s “Master Plan 3,” focused on achieving very large scale in vehicle and battery production. Analysts expect Musk to announce changes to its Model Y, as well as Tesla’s cheapest model yet, starting at less than $30,000. Musk is also expected to discuss details of plans to build a new assembly plant in northern Mexico, broadening its operations outside of the U.S.

2. Manufacturing Activity in China Beats Expectations

China’s National Bureau of Statistics said its official manufacturing PMI rose to a reading of 52.6 in February, the highest level since April of 2012. The report sent the Hang Seng Index up over 4% and The Shanghai Composite up 1%. The U.S. ISM releases its manufacturing PMI for February later this morning. Economists forecast a reading of 47.9, in line with January. The index has been below the expansionary level of 50 since November. 

3. Rivian Shares Fall After Production Projections Fall Short of Estimates

Rivian (RIVN) shares fell over 8% in pre-market trading after reporting its latest earnings and said its EV production would come in at 50,000 vehicles this year, roughly double last year’s production but compared to expectations of 60,000 vehicles. Rivian posted a loss of $1.73 per share compared to expectations of $1.94 per share. Its revenue came in at $663 million compared to estimates of $742 million.

4. Visa and Mastercard Hit the Brakes on Crypto Partnerships

U.S. payment giants Visa and Mastercard are putting the brakes on plans to forge new partnerships with cryptocurrency firms. The moves come after a string of high-profile collapses shook confidence in the industry.

5. Novavax Slashes Spending Amid Uncertainty

Novavax (NVAX) shares tumbled over 26% in pre-market trading after raising doubts about its ability to remain in business. The vaccine maker announced plans to slash spending and said there is significant uncertainty around its 2023 revenue after its COVID-19 vaccine rollout was plagued by manufacturing snags, regulatory delays, and sluggish demand.

Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Tesla. “Tesla Announces Date for 2023 Investor Day.”

  2. Reuters. “China's factory activity stuns with fastest growth in a decade.”

  3. TechCrunch. “Rivian shares fall on missed revenue expectations, production forecast.”

  4. Reuters. “Visa, Mastercard pause crypto push in wake of industry meltdown.”

  5. MarketWatch. “Novavax stock sheds a quarter of its value after hours following revenue miss.”

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description