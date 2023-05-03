5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates for the 10th straight time to curb inflation. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. Federal Reserve Expected to Hike Rates for 10th Straight Time

Markets have priced in a likely interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve, which is expected to announce at 2 p.m. ET today that it will raise the federal funds rate to a range of 5% to 5.25%, in the 10th hike since March 2022. Investors will be watching to see if Chair Jerome Powell signals whether this is the last expected rate hike of the Fed's tightening campaign to fight inflation.

2. Eli Lilly Shares Surge After Study Shows Its Alzheimer’s Treatment Slows Disease

Shares of Eli Lilly (LLY) surged over 6% in pre-market trading after a study found its Alzheimer’s treatment donanemab slowed memory loss by 35% in patients. The company plans to apply for Food and Drug Administration approval of the treatment as soon as this quarter.

3. Ford Shares Fall Despite Beating Earnings Expectations

Ford Motor (F) posted first quarter earnings ahead of expectations, with a profit of 63 cents a share against projections of 37 cents a share. But the automaker’s shares declined in pre-market trading after the company kept its previously-announced 2023 guidance the same. In the first report using new business segments, Ford’s commercial and traditional car units outperformed, while the electric vehicle division posted a loss.

4. Apple’s High-Yield Saving Account Draws $1 Billion in Deposits

In its first four days of taking deposits, Apple’s new 4.15% annual-yield savings account brought in nearly $1 billion, with $400 million coming in on the service’s first day. As many as 240,000 users signed up for the account, which is offered in partnership with Goldman Sachs.

5. Short Seller Report Accuses Icahn Firm of ‘Ponzi’ Structure

The wealth of activist investor Carl Icahn fell by more than $10 billion after short-seller Hindenburg Research said his investment firm overvalues its assets and uses a “ponzi-like” structure to fund the company’s dividends. Shares of Icahn Enterprises LP fell by more than 20% after the report said that the firm was overvalued, due to its dividend yield of 15.8%, but that its performance was unsustainable.