5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

Political leaders in Washington urge lawmakers to pass the debt ceiling deal and Nvidia releases a new line of AI-focused products as the company approaches a market valuation of $1 trillion. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. Nvidia Rolls Out New Supercomputer, AI Platforms

After its shares soared last week on an eye-catching earnings report, Nvidia (NVDA) released several new artificial intelligence (AI) focused products on Monday. The chip company announced a new high-powered supercomputer and a platform that will use generative AI in video game development, in addition to revealing that advertising firm WPP will use Nvidia generative AI platforms to build a content engine for producing ads. Shares of Nvidia were more than 3% higher in pre-market trading as the company approaches a market valuation of $1 trillion.

2. Biden, McCarthy Urge Lawmakers to Support Debt Ceiling Deal in Vote this Week

President Joe Biden spent part of Memorial Day calling lawmakers to urge them to support the debt-ceiling deal he struck with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy this weekend, putting pressure on Congress to pass the legislation this week ahead of the June 5 “X-date” when the U.S. is expected to default. The 99-page legislation faces a key procedural committee vote today before an anticipated Wednesday vote in the House of Representatives.

3. U.S. Consumer Confidence Expected to Fall

The U.S. Consumer Confidence Index reading for May is expected to fall to a reading of 99 when it is released at 10 a.m. ET today, down from 101.3 from April. Investors will also get a look at the U.S. housing market when the 20-city Case-Shiller Home Price Index is released at 9 a.m. ET, following April’s 0.4% increase in home prices.

4. Ford Shares Move Higher on Upgrade From Jefferies

Jefferies upgraded Ford (F) to buy from hold and upgraded its target price to $16 from $13 after the automaker’s investor event last week. The analyst note praised the automaker’s leadership team, including its work with rival Tesla, after the two automakers agreed to an arrangement to share charging station access. Shares of Ford were up more than 3% in the pre-market.

5. 'Little Mermaid’ Projected to Deliver $117.5 Million in Opening Weekend for Disney

Ranking as the fifth-biggest Memorial Day weekend opening, Disney’s (DIS) The Little Mermaid topped the box office, bringing in $95.5 million, with the remake of the 1989 animated classic expected to bring in $117.5 million before the holiday is over. Disney shares were 0.5% higher in pre-market trading.

