5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

The House is set to vote on the debt ceiling deal and the Labor Department is expected to report fewer job openings. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. House Set to Vote on Debt Ceiling Deal Tonight

The House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on a measure to raise the U.S. debt ceiling today at 8:30 p.m. ET, which if successful will send the legislation to the Senate for consideration. The Fiscal Responsibility Act passed a key procedural hurdle ahead of the June 5 “x-date” when the U.S. will extend beyond its borrowing limit, risking a potential default.

2. JOLTS is Forecast to Show Fewer Job Openings

The U.S. labor market is expected to show a decline in job openings when the Labor Department releases its job openings and labor turnover survey (JOLTS) for April today at 10 a.m. ET. Job openings are forecast to fall to 9.5 million, down from 9.6 million in March. Also today, the Federal Reserve will release its Beige Book review of economic conditions at 2 p.m. ET.

3. HP Revenue Slips on Slower PC, Cloud, Tech Sales

For the second consecutive quarter, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) missed analysts’ revenue projections, as its clients spent less on PCs, the cloud and other tech. The $6.97 billion in revenue the Texas-based IT company earned was lower than the $7.31 billion that analysts were expecting, while its 52 cents per share in earnings for the quarter were ahead of analyst estimates of 48 cents. Shares of HP fell 4% in pre-market trading following the release.

4. Goldman Sachs Cuts Jobs as Dealmaking Stalls

Goldman Sachs (GS) is cutting 250 jobs in its third round of layoffs since September, citing an ongoing slump in dealmaking activity. The investment bank said a 16% drop in first-quarter trading and advisory revenue contributed to its first-quarter earnings report miss in April. The cuts come as Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan Chase have also announced layoffs. Shares of Goldman Sachs were flat in pre-market trading.



5. FHA to Propose Mortgage Plan for Distressed Borrowers

The Federal Housing Administration is expected to propose a plan that will allow borrowers who are behind on their mortgage to reduce their monthly payments without having to refinance. The plan would let the FHA use its insurance fund to help borrowers catch up, setting up a second loan to be repaid later. High interest rates are making it hard for many mortgage borrowers to refinance their loans to lower their monthly payments, FHA officials said.

