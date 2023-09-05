5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

News of the day for September 5, 2023

By
Terry Lane
Terry Lane
Published September 05, 2023
Airbnb on a tablet

JOHN MACDOUGALL / Staff / Getty Images

Airbnb and Blackstone will join the S&P 500 and Disney urges Spectrum cable customers to use Hulu to access channels as its broadcasting dispute continues. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. Airbnb, Blackstone to Join S&P 500

Shares of vacation rental platform Airbnb (ABNB) moved higher by 5% and shares of investment firm Blackstone (BX) gained 4% in pre-market trading after S&P Dow Jones Indices said it would add the two companies to the S&P 500 index on September 18. The new additions will replace Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) and Newell Brands (NWL).

2. Amid Dispute, Disney Urges Spectrum Customers to Move to Hulu

Walt Disney (DIS) said that customers of Charter Communications Spectrum Cable (CRTR) should sign up to Hulu as it continues to negotiate a broadcasting deal with the cable TV provider. As negotiations stalled, Disney took ABC, ESPN, and other popular channels off of Spectrum cable, and encouraged sign-ups to the streaming service where it is a majority owner.  Shares of  Disney ticked upward by 0.1% in pre-market trading while Charter shares were unchanged.

3. Mercedes-Benz Introduces Long-Range EV

Mercedes-Benz introduced a new electric vehicle (EV) sedan with a range of more than 466 miles, better than the 391 mile range of Tesla’s long-range Model 3 sedan. Mercedes-Benz, which more than doubled its EV sales last year, expects to begin producing the CLA Class sedans next year.

4. Albemarle Shares Rise on Takeover Deal With Australian Lithium Miner

Shares of Albemarle (ALB) rose more than 1% in pre-market trading after the board of Australian lithium miner Liontown Resources backed a $4.3 billion takeover bid. The deal will help strengthen the North Carolina-based Albemarle’s production of lithium, a key element for EV battery production, as Liontown controls two major lithium deposits in Western Australia.

5. Factory Orders Expected to Decline in July

Data due for release is expected to show manufacturing strength declining, when the Census Bureau reports factory orders data at 10 a.m. ET. Reflecting the dollar value of goods from manufacturing facilities, factory orders are expected to have fallen 2.3% in July, following a gain of 2.3% the prior month.

