5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is reportedly set to move forward with an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon and the European Union designated several tech giants as “gatekeepers” under its new digital markets law. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. FTC Set to Move Forward With Amazon Antitrust Suit

The FTC is reportedly set to file an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon (AMZN) later this month after Amazon officials failed to offer concessions to the regulatory agency at a key meeting in August. The lawsuit will focus on several of Amazon’s business practices, including its logistics program and pricing on Amzon.com by third-party sellers. Shares of Amazon were down 0.8% in pre-market trading.

2. EU Applies ‘Gatekeeper’ Designation to Several Large Tech Firms

The European Union has listed several tech giants as “gatekeepers” under its Digital Markets Act, subjecting the companies to a new set of rules designed to open up more competition. The decision by the European Commission will designate Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Microsoft and TikTok-owner ByteDance as “gatekeepers,” which the EU views as restricting access to core services, like online search, advertising, and messaging.

3. Kroger, Albertsons in Talks to Sell Stores in Preparation for Merger

With the backing of SoftBank Group, C&S Wholesale Grocers is reportedly near a deal to acquire stores that Kroger (KR) and Albertsons Companies (ACI) are attempting to sell in order to meet the regulatory requirements for their proposed $25 billion merger. The two grocery chains are looking to sell between 250 to 300 stores to address antitrust worries. Shares of Albertsons were up 1.5% in pre-market trading, and Kroger shares were up 1.4%.

4. GitLab Shares Jump on Higher Revenues From AI Platform

GitLab (GTLB) shares jumped more than 5% in pre-market trading after the software development platform outperformed analyst estimates in its quarterly earnings report. On the strength of its artificial intelligence (AI) powered DevSecOps platform, the company reported first-quarter revenue of $126.9 million, above the $87.4 million in revenue from the same quarter last year, and better than analysts' forecast of $117.8 million, while GitLab’s forecast of $129 million to $130 million in revenue for the second quarter beat estimates of $127 million.

5. Fed Set to Release Latest Beige Book Ahead of Next Meeting

Investors will get a look at the Federal Reserve’s latest data on economic conditions when it releases the quarterly Beige Book today at 2 p.m. ET, ahead of its next meeting in two weeks. Also today, at 8:30 a.m. ET, data is expected to show the U.S. trade deficit increased in July to $68.3 billion, up from $65.5 billion the month prior, and at 10 a.m. ET, the Institute of Supply Management (ISM) Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for August is expected to remain at 52.7%.

