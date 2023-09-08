5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

Employees at Chevron’s Australian liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants go on strike and luxury furniture retailer RH lowered its revenue projections on a slowdown spurred by high mortgage rates. Here’s what investors need to know today.

1. Employees Strike at Chevron Australian LNG Plants

Workers at Chevron (CVX) LNG projects in Australia went on strike after talks between the two broke down, potentially disrupting output from facilities that make up more than 5% of global supply. Gas prices in Europe spiked 12% after the shutdown in Australia, which is the world’s largest LNG exporter. Chevron shares dropped 0.1% in pre-market trading.

2. Luxury Furniture Retailer RH Lowers Revenue Projections on Housing Market Slowdown

Luxury furniture retailer RH (RH), formerly known as Restoration Hardware, lowered its revenue projections for the third quarter to $740 million to $760 million, below the $869.1 million from the same period a year prior, and below the $778.6 million that analysts projected. RH cited a challenging luxury home market for the slowdown, further pressured by mortgage rates at a 20-year high, which the company projected would persist until the second quarter of next year. RH shares fell more than 7% in pre-market trading.

3. DocuSign Shares Rise After Earnings, Revenue Beat on Company Reorganization

DocuSign (DOCU) shares were up 3% in pre-market trading after it reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $0.72 a share, better than the $0.44 earnings a share it produced during the same period last year, and above the $0.66 a share that analysts were expecting. The e-signature company also forecasted full-year revenue of between $2.73 billion and $2.74 billion, better than the $2.72 billion that analysts forecasted, as the company said it was able to defy economic pressures through a two-year reorganization that slimmed its workforce by 16%.

4. Goldman Set to Resume Terminations After Pandemic Pause

After a pause in terminations during the pandemic, Goldman Sachs (GS) is reportedly set to commence employee reviews that could see underperformers dismissed as soon as next month. Staff reductions will likely be at the lower end of the 1% to 5% of the workforce that the investment bank usually makes after performance reviews, coming as the bank spent $15.1 billion on compensation to maintain a headcount of 48,500. Shares of Goldman were unchanged in pre-market trading.

5. Consumer Credit Levels Projected to Drop

Consumer credit levels are expected to drop in July to $16 billion, down from $17.9 billion from the prior month, when that data is released at 3 p.m. ET. Before that, wholesale inventories are projected to come in 0.1% lower in July, above the 0.5% loss in June, in its 10 a.m. release. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly is set to speak at 11 a.m. ET.