AARP Life Insurance Review

AARP, through its underwriting company New York Life, was included in our: Life Insurance: Best Companies.

Pros Explained

No medical exams required: Most life insurance companies require you to undergo a medical exam, and you may have to answer extensive questions about your health. With the AARP Life Insurance Program, no medical exam is required for any of its policies.

Most life insurance companies require you to undergo a medical exam, and you may have to answer extensive questions about your health. With the AARP Life Insurance Program, no medical exam is required for any of its policies. Transparent pricing: While some companies require you to call and speak with an agent to get a quote, AARP allows you to get quotes for all of its policies online. With its transparent pricing, you can choose the right policy for you and even apply for most plans online.

While some companies require you to call and speak with an agent to get a quote, AARP allows you to get quotes for all of its policies online. With its transparent pricing, you can choose the right policy for you and even apply for most plans online. Low-cost coverage available for children: If you are an AARP member, you can purchase life insurance for a child or grandchild for as little as $5 per month, and it can accumulate cash value over time.

Cons Explained

Insurance issued by third-party organizations: Despite the AARP name, life insurance sold through the AARP Life Insurance Program is not issued by AARP. Instead, policies are underwritten by New York Life Insurance Company.

Despite the AARP name, life insurance sold through the AARP Life Insurance Program is not issued by AARP. Instead, policies are underwritten by New York Life Insurance Company. Coverage options and restrictions vary by state: Life insurance products and features can vary by state. For example, easy acceptance policies are not available in all states, and juvenile life insurance policies are not offered in Maryland, New York, or Washington.

Life insurance products and features can vary by state. For example, easy acceptance policies are not available in all states, and juvenile life insurance policies are not offered in Maryland, New York, or Washington. AARP membership required: To qualify for the AARP Life Insurance Program, you must be an AARP member. Full AARP membership is limited to people ages 50 and older, and you must pay a fee to join.

To qualify for the AARP Life Insurance Program, you must be an AARP member. Full AARP membership is limited to people ages 50 and older, and you must pay a fee to join. Low coverage maximums: With the AARP Life Insurance Program, the maximum amount of coverage you can get is $100,000 with a term life policy. For many, that amount isn’t enough to cover your family’s needs, so you might want to consider another company that offers policies with higher coverage amounts.

Note AARP memberships cost as little as $12 per year

Available Plans

AARP has just four insurance plans available. None of the plans require a medical exam; instead, you only have to answer questions about your health.

Eligibility is limited to AARP members between the ages of 50 and 74 and their spouses ages 45 to 74.

Level Benefit Term Life

With AARP’s level benefit term life policy, you can get $10,000 to $100,000 in coverage. Unlike other term life insurance plans, you cannot choose your term; instead, your policy expires when you turn 80, regardless of when you enrolled.

Permanent Life

Permanent life insurance from AARP provides you with up to $50,000 in coverage. Your rates are guaranteed never to increase, and your policy lasts for your lifetime.

Easy Acceptance Life

By purchasing an Easy Acceptance Life policy, you can get $2,500 to $25,000 of coverage. There is no medical exam, and you only have to answer one health question to apply for coverage. If you aren’t currently terminally ill, acceptance is guaranteed, and your rates will never increase.

Young Start Life Insurance

If you are an AARP member, you can purchase permanent life insurance for your young child or grandchild under the age of 18. You can get up to $20,000 in coverage for them, and it can build cash value over time. Once the child turns 21, they become the owner of the account and are responsible for the premiums.

Young Start Life Insurance is not available in Maryland, New York, or Washington.

Available Riders

When you purchase a life insurance policy, you usually have the ability to add insurance endorsements, also known as riders, to your plan. Riders can enhance or customize your coverage, allowing you to access benefits early or even covering your premiums if you’re in a nursing home.

The AARP Life Insurance Program offers only two riders.

Accelerated Benefit

If you’re diagnosed with a terminal illness and given a life expectancy of 24 months or less and have an AARP permanent life policy, you can access up to 50% of your benefit amount while still living through the accelerated benefit rider.

In New York, you must be given a life expectancy of 12 months or less to take advantage of this rider.

Waiver of Premium

If you are confined to a qualified nursing home for 180 consecutive days or more, you will not have to pay for future premiums with the waiver of premium rider. Only skilled nursing facilities qualify; assisted living and personal care homes are not eligible for this benefit.

Customer Service

New York Life pays AARP royalty fees to use the organization’s name and intellectual property with the AARP Life Insurance Program, so you’ll actually contact New York Life for any customer service issues.

With the online customer service center, you can make payments, download necessary forms, and update your beneficiaries. While you cannot file a claim online, you can download the packet you need to begin the claims process.

To contact customer support, call 800-607-6957. Customer service is available during the following times:

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST

Complaint Index

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners collects all complaints about insurance companies and releases company complaint ratios. The ratios are the number of complaints received relative to the company’s share of the insurance market.

Because AARP policies are underwritten by New York Life, we reviewed New York Life’s complaint index.

New York Life received fewer complaints in 2019 than you’d expect for a company of its size. In 2019, its complaint ratio was just 0.40, well below the industry national complaint index of 1.0.﻿﻿

For the past three years, New York Life’s complaint ratio has been lower than the national complaint index, meaning the company has received a relatively small number of complaints for its share of the market.

Third-Party Ratings

New York Life, the company that underwrites the policies in the AARP Life Insurance Program, has an excellent reputation. In the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Life Insurance Study, New York Life was ranked sixth out of 24 insurance companies based on its pricing, communication, and product offerings. Its score was well above the industry average, denoting its strong customer satisfaction.﻿﻿

New York Life also has an A++ (Superior) rating from AM Best, the agency’s highest rating.﻿﻿ AM Best’s Financial Strength Ratings reflect a company’s stability and credibility. A high rating from AM Best means that you can be assured that the company will be able to pay out any claims and contractual obligations.

Cancellation Policy

While most companies offer a 10-day free look period, AARP’s insurance policies have a 30-day free look period, meaning you have 30 days to review your policy and to cancel it without penalty. You’ll also get a full refund on all premiums paid.

After the 30-day free look period expires, the cancellation policy is dependent on your plan type. If you cancel term life insurance, your contract will be canceled, but you won’t receive a refund of the premiums you paid. With permanent insurance, you may surrender your policy before its maturity date. If you do so, you’ll receive the accumulated cash value or pre-paid premiums less any fees.

Review plan documents carefully before applying and contact customer support if you have any questions. You can cancel your policy by calling 800-607-6957.

Price

With the AARP Life Insurance Program, you can get instant quotes online. If you opt for term life insurance or permanent life insurance, you can even submit your application online, too.

Policies in the AARP Life Insurance Program are relatively affordable, especially considering that policies are designed for people 50 and up—a group that typically pays more for life insurance than younger persons.

Like other insurance companies, the AARP Life Insurance Program bases your premiums on a range of factors, including gender, age, and tobacco use. To illustrate how different factors affect your costs, we got quotes for 50-year-old men and women in excellent health who did not use tobacco.

Term Life

For term life insurance, your rates will increase over time. Premiums increase as you enter each new five-year age band and are based on current rates at that time. Below are the current rates for a $100,000 policy.