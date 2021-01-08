Accredited Debt Relief Review

Our Take
Accredited Debt Relief is a reputable firm that helps consumers out of debt with debt settlement—a process that aims to help settle debt for less than what is owed. Founded in 2011, this company offers a free consultation and a money-back guarantee. Consumers who want to get out of debt can use this company and its services to help create a comprehensive plan that can have them working toward a debt-free lifestyle faster.
Founded in 2011, Accredited Debt Relief has not been around as long as some of the other debt relief companies we profiled. However, they have built up a solid presence in this industry since then, while receiving thousands of positive reviews and accreditation with the American Fair Credit Council (AFCC).
While this firm has offices in San Diego, California, and Houston, Texas, they offer their services over the phone and online. As you begin comparing debt relief companies, you should also know that Accredited Debt Relief works in conjunction with Beyond Finance, LLC, another company that provides debt consolidation services.
Accredited Debt Relief uses a process called debt settlement to help you get out of debt. With debt settlement, you'll stop making payments on your credit cards and other bills, and instead begin setting aside extra money in a dedicated savings account. Once you have 40% to 50% of the amount of each debt saved up in your account, Accredited Debt Relief will work to settle your debts for less than you owe.
While the length of this process can vary, Accredited Debt Relief says each program typically requires 12 to 48 months of commitment. You may also see your first enrolled debt settled within the first four to six months of your program, depending on your situation. Also keep in mind that, while this company charges fees of 15% to 25% of each enrolled debt, you don't pay anything until a settlement is agreed upon.
Because debt settlement requires you to stop making payments on credit cards and other bills, this process will cause damage to your credit score. The fine print on the Accredited Debt Relief website even says very plainly that the use of debt settlement services "will likely adversely affect your credit." They also state you could be subject to collections or lawsuits brought on by creditors or collectors.
Pros Explained
- No upfront fees for debt settlement: You'll only pay fees as each of your debts is settled, meaning there are no upfront fees to enroll in the program.
- Free consultation and money-back guarantee offered: You can speak with a certified debt specialist without any commitment. A money-back guarantee is also offered, which lets you cancel your debt resolution program at any time without a penalty.
- Excellent user reviews and A+ rating with BBB: While Accredited Debt Relief is not accredited with the BBB, they do boast an A+ rating and an average of 4.58 out of 5 stars across more than 150 user reviews on the platform.
- Company website offers substantial information on debt settlement: Many debt relief companies offer bare-bones information on their products and services, yet Accredited Debt Relief serves as a robust source of information on debt settlement and how the process works.
Cons Explained
- Fees can be as high as 25% of your settled debt: While debt settlement fees can be as low as 15% of your enrolled debt, this company says some customers pay as high as 25%.
- No mobile app or online client portal: Where some debt relief companies offer a useful mobile app or a client portal that lets you log in and oversee your debt resolution plan in real time, Accredited Debt Relief does not offer these options.
Types of Debt Addressed
Accredited Debt Relief focuses on helping you settle unsecured debt, which can include most types of debt that are not secured by collateral. This means they don't help you settle secured debts like a mortgage loan or car loan, both of which are secured by an underlying asset. More information on the debts you can settle with debt settlement is highlighted below.
Credit Card Debt
Credit card debt is one of the most common types of unsecured debt. Accredited Debt Relief can help you negotiate your current credit card balances and any fees you have accrued, then pay it all off for less than you owe.
Personal Loans and Payday Loans
You can also use debt settlement to negotiate and pay off any unsecured personal loans you have, which would also include payday loans.
Past-Due Medical Bills
Debt settlement is also used to settle medical debts for less than what is owed. This is true whether you owe past due bills to a hospital, a doctor, or any other medical service provider.
Accredited Debt Relief says their services can work for other types of unsecured debt, and that you can inquire about the specific debts you have during your free consultation. Also, note that you can bundle several types of debts into one debt resolution program.
Client Onboarding
Accredited Debt Relief starts the process with a free consultation that lets you ask questions and figure out if debt settlement is for you. From there, your certified debt resolution specialist will help you figure out how much you should start saving each month for your program, as well as how long the process will take.
Accredited Debt Relief says their program is geared to customers who have at least $10,000 in unsecured debt to settle.
If you have less than $10,000 in unsecured debt, you may want to consider alternatives to debt settlement that won't harm your credit score. Options can include debt management programs, credit counseling, or debt consolidation loans.
Customer Service
Accredited Debt Relief is a company whose main focus is navigating the debt settlement process over and over again. Debt counselors from Accredited Debt Relief can help you work through laws that govern debt settlement while protecting your rights, including those granted in the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act.
As a customer of Accredited Debt Relief, you can reach out to the company over the phone seven days per week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., PST. Unfortunately, they don't offer a mobile app or an online client portal, so there are fewer ways to oversee your program and reach out for help than some providers offer. However, many of their positive reviews on Trustpilot boast about excellent customer service and knowledgeable staff.
Company Reputation
The debt relief industry has many reputable companies, but it is also well known for having its share of scams. Fortunately, there are numerous ways you can research companies to make sure they are reputable and able to perform the services promised.
One step you can take is checking for consumer complaints through the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) database. Fortunately, Accredited Debt Relief shows zero complaints through this database during the 36 months before we compiled this review.
While Accredited Debt Relief is not specifically accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), they do have an A+ rating as well as mostly glowing reviews on the platform. They also have an average of 4.9 stars out of 5 from more than 3,000 reviews on Trustpilot, which shows consumers are mostly happy with their results.
If you have a complaint about the services of a debt relief company, you can file a complaint with the FTC or call 877-FTC-HELP.
Average Relief Amount
Accredited Debt Relief asks its customers to save up 40% to 50% of the amounts they owe in a dedicated savings account, which they will eventually use to settle their debts for less than what is owed. With that in mind, it's easy to assume you can save up to 45% off your debts after accounting for the average settlement fees of 15% to 25%
Average Time for Relief
Navigating the debt settlement process through Accredited Debt Relief could take 12 to 48 months to complete. However, the firm claims most of its customers require 24 to 48 months of commitment.
Cost
Accredited Debt Relief charges its clients 15% to 25% of enrolled debts once a settlement is reached. This fee percentage range is on par with industry averages. Also know that you won't be asked to pay any fees until each of your debts is settled.
The Competition
|Accredited Debt Relief
|Freedom Debt Relief
|Year Founded
|2011
|2002
|Accreditation
|Accredited with the American Fair Credit Council (AFCC)
Not accredited with the BBB
Not accredited with the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA)
|Accredited with the American Fair Credit Council (AFCC)
Not accredited with the BBB
Accredited with the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA)
|Services Offered
|Debt settlement
|Debt settlement
|Customer Service Touchpoints
|Free consultation
Phone and email customer service
|Free consultation
Phone and email customer service
Online client portal
|Fee
|No upfront fees
Pay 15% to 25% of your debt
|No upfront fees
Pay 15% to 25% of your debt
|Average Program Time
|12 to 48 months
|24 to 48 months
There are many reputable debt relief companies to choose from, but we chose to compare Accredited Debt Relief to Freedom Debt Relief, one of the most popular firms in the debt settlement space. Both of these companies charge around the same amount in fees (15% to 25% of your enrolled debt), and both companies can help you settle your debts and become debt-free in 48 months or less. Both also have a prominent online presence and a good reputation for quality customer service.
However, there are some areas where Freedom Debt Relief might stand out to you, the most important of which is their client dashboard. With this online portal, you can log into your account and oversee your debt settlement process in real time.
Then again, Freedom Debt Relief has run into some problems. Specifically, they faced a lawsuit in 2018 based on a claim they didn't disclose enough information to their clients, and that they tried to charge upfront fees. Freedom Debt Relief settled this lawsuit with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) in 2019, but only after paying $20 million in restitution and $5 million in civil penalties and fees.
That's part of the reason Accredited Debt Relief still came out ahead of Freedom Debt Relief in our independent study, which considered important factors like accreditation, reviews, government actions, customer service, pricing, and more.
We feel confident recommending Accredited Debt Relief due to their customer service and company reputation, their overall transparency, and their third-party rankings and accreditation. If you have more than $10,000 in unsecured debt you cannot seem to pay off, you can get started by reaching out to this company for a free consultation. This way, you can get answers to any questions you have and decide if debt settlement is for you.
How We Review Debt Relief Companies
Investopedia compared more than 15 debt relief companies in order to rank them based on factors like customer service and satisfaction, company reputation, pricing and transparency, accessibility, and more. We gave the best rankings to firms that are upfront about their fees and their processes, as well as those that offered superior customer service options and several ways for customers to get help.
We also looked closely at user reviews from the Better Business Bureau and Trustpilot with the goal of finding out what past customers like and don't like about each provider. Ultimately, we compared these companies in more than 20 different categories in order to provide a basis for our internal reviews and rankings.
