Activision Blizzard-Microsoft Deal Extended to October After Regulatory Delays

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and Microsoft (MSFT) have extended their acquisition deadline to October after regulatory delays pushed the deal past the limits of the original agreement.

Key Takeaways Activision Blizzard and Microsoft have agreed to extend their acquisition deadline.

The move comes after the FTC sought to appeal a court decision on the merger.

Activision announced its first $1 billion quarter for net bookings.



Under the new agreement, Activision said it would waive the right to terminate the $69 billion merger agreement if it was not concluded by October 18, 2023. The gaming company in return will receive an increased fee of $3.5 billion if the deal is terminated after August 29, 2023, and $4.5 billion if the transaction is terminated after September 15, 2023.

There are also amendments to Activision Blizzard’s commercial Xbox arrangements, valued at up to $250 million for both 2023 and 2024. The changes allow Activision to declare and pay a one-time dividend of $0.99 per share.

The move comes after the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said it would appeal a court decision that supports the merger. A judge ruled this week the regulator has not been able to prove that the merger would negatively impact competition in the gaming market.

The deal has also been blocked by the Competition and Markets Authority in the UK. Activision shares were slightly lower on Wednesday, but are up over 27% since May.

In its second-quarter earnings release Wednesday, Activision said net bookings were up 50% year-over-year, leading to the company's first $1 billion quarter. GAAP operating income and segment operating income were also higher by 70%.

The strong performance at Activision was driven by the launch of Diablo IV, the fastest-selling title in the company's history. Growth was also seen in the popular Call of Duty franchise.

Michael Pachter of Wedbush Securities told CNBC the FTC has mistakenly perceived the Microsoft-Activision deal as "goliath buying goliath" when in reality it was "a $200 billion revenue company buying an $8 billion revenue company." He also predicted more consolidation in the sector if the deal is approved.