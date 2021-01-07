Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) is a global entertainment holding company that develops and publishes interactive video content and services. Popular video game franchises developed by the company include World of Warcraft, Call of Duty, StarCraft, and Bubble Witch. Activision Blizzard operates through three separate business segments: Activision; Blizzard; and King.

The top shareholders of Activision Blizzard are Robert A. Kotick, Daniel Alegre, Dennis Durkin, Vanguard Group Inc., FMR LLC, and BlackRock Inc. (BLK).

Activision Blizzard's 12-month trailing net income and revenue are $2.2 billion and $7.7 billion, respectively. The company's market cap is about $68.7 billion. These financial data are as of January 5, 2021.﻿﻿

Below is a look in more detail at Activision Blizzard's 6 biggest shareholders.

"Insider" refers to people in senior management positions and members of the board of directors, as well as people or entities that own more than 10% of the company's stock. In this context, it has nothing to do with insider trading.

Top 3 Individual Insider Shareholders

Robert A. Kotick

Robert Kotick owns a total of 4,305,890 Activision Blizzard shares, representing 0.56% of the company's total shares outstanding.﻿﻿ He is the company's chief executive officer (CEO). Kotick was chairman and CEO of Activision between 1991 and 2008. Following Activision's merger with Vivendi Games in 2008, he became CEO of the combined company, which was renamed Activision Blizzard.﻿﻿ Under Mr. Kotick's leadership, Activision Blizzard has become a leading developer and publisher of interactive entertainment. He also serves on the board of The Coca-Cola Co. (KO).﻿﻿

Daniel Alegre

Daniel Alegre owns a total of 502,908 Activision Blizzard shares, representing 0.07% of the company's total shares outstanding.﻿﻿ Mr. Alegre currently serves as the company's president and chief operating officer (COO), the latter role since April 2020. His role includes working closely with the leadership team to grow the company's reach, engagement, and performance. Prior to joining Activision Blizzard, Alegre worked for Google for 16 years. At Google, his posts included president of Global Retail and Shopping, president of Global and Strategic Partnerships, president of Google's Asia-Pacific and Japan businesses, and vice president of the company's Latin America business. Before joining Google, he served as vice president at German-based Bertelsmann Media.﻿﻿

Dennis Durkin

Dennis Durkin owns a total of 392,096 Activision Blizzard shares, representing 0.05% of the company's total shares outstanding.﻿﻿ Mr. Durkin is chief financial officer (CFO) and president of Emerging Businesses, roles which he has held since January 2019. He is leading the company's effort to grow some of the newest and fastest evolving aspects of the company's business, such as eSports. He first joined Activision Blizzard in 2012 as CFO, and briefly held the position of chief corporate officer from 2017-2019, after which he was reappointed CFO. Prior to Activision Blizzard, Mr. Durkin served in a number of positions at Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), including corporate vice president as well as COO and CFO of Microsoft's interactive entertainment businesses. He also spent time on Microsoft's corporate development and strategy team. Before joining Microsoft, he worked as a financial analyst at Alex. Brown & Co.﻿﻿

Top 3 Institutional Shareholders

Institutional investors hold the majority of Activision Blizzard's shares at about 86-89% of total shares outstanding.﻿﻿ ﻿﻿

Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group owns 60.4 million shares of Activision Blizzard, representing 7.8% of total shares outstanding, according to the company's 13F filing for the period ending September 30, 2020.﻿﻿ The company is primarily a mutual fund and ETF management company with about $6.2 trillion in global assets under management (AUM).﻿﻿ The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) is one of the company's largest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with about $175 billion in AUM. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 0.2% of VOO's holdings.﻿﻿

FMR LLC

FMR owns 55.1 million shares of Activision Blizzard, representing 7.1% of total shares outstanding, according to the company's 13F filing for the period ending September 30, 2020.﻿﻿ FMR is one of the nation's largest financial services companies and offers investment management, retirement options, brokerage, financial planning, and wealth management services. The company owns investment management firm Fidelity Investments, which has total discretionary AUM of approximately $3.5 trillion.﻿﻿ The firm manages a range of ETFs and mutual funds. The Fidelity 500 Index Fund (FXAIX) is one of the firm's largest mutual funds with approximately $287 billion in net assets.﻿﻿ Activision Blizzard comprises about 0.2% of FXAIX's holdings.﻿﻿

BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock owns 54.7 million shares of Activision Blizzard, representing 7.1% of total shares outstanding, according to the company's 13F filing for the period ending September 30, 2020.﻿﻿ The company is primarily a mutual fund and ETF management company with approximately $7.8 trillion in AUM.﻿﻿ The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) is among one of BlackRock's largest ETFs with approximately $236 billion in AUM. Activision Blizzard comprises about 0.2% of IVV's holdings.﻿﻿