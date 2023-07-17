Activision Blizzard's Shares Rise as Microsoft And Sony Agree on a Call of Duty Deal

Published July 17, 2023
Activision Blizzard (ATVI) shares got a 3% boost in trading Monday after a new deal between the gaming company's potential buyer and Sony (SONY) kept hope alive that a proposed merger may be able to move forward.

Microsoft (MSFT) Gaming CEO Phil Spencer tweeted Sunday that the company entered into an agreement to keep Activision's signature title, Call of Duty, on Sony's (SONY) PlayStation for the next decade. The availability of games across platforms has been a stumbling block in Microsoft's proposed $68.7 billion million purchase of Activision.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

  • Microsoft has been attempting to purchase Activision Blizzard since January 2022.
  • Competitors and regulators have stalled the deal for fear that Activision's best-selling games, like Call of Duty, won't be available outside of Microsoft's Xbox if the merger is completed.
  • With the Sony deal, all of Xbox's major competitors will be able to stream Call of Duty.

Earlier this year, Microsoft Vice Chairman Brad Smith announced agreements with NVIDIA (NVDA) and Nintendo to allow Call of Duty to 150 million new devices. The 10-year agreement would allow Nintendo and GeForce NOW players to stream Xbox and Activision games. The offer was extended to Valve's Steam as well. However, Sony did not agree to a similar deal at the time.

In January 2022, the Xbox maker announced the $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which owns some of the world's most popular gaming franchises, such as Call of Duty and World of Warcraft.

Since then, the merger has faced regulatory scrutiny in part because of concerns over a potential lack of access to Activision's games. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sued to block the deal in December, while UK regulators also attempted to block the merger. European Union regulators asked the company to agree to certain concessions, including 10-year access deals the company signed with competitors.

Despite clearing some of these hurdles, Microsoft is running out of time to close the deal. The U.S. courts ruled in Microsoft's favor last week, but the FTC has appealed the decision. If the deal is not finalized by Tuesday, Microsoft may have to pay Activision a $3 billion termination fee.

Sony was trading up about 1.5% as of noon Eastern Time Monday, while Microsoft was up about 0.22%.

