Managing Your Finances as a Young NFL Player

After NFL Draft Day, when each newly-drafted football player walks across the stage or celebrates with family and friends at home, that football player's life that has been permanently altered. The young man is now a professional football player. And football is now more than a game. It is their business.

For rookies new to the NFL, the pressure is on to work hard and make it big. However, pure talent, vigorous training and an intense work ethic are not all that's required. The other side to becoming a professional football player is securing, and then protecting, their financial future. And this is a side to the sport that many fail to contemplate early in their playing career.

There are unique aspects to managing your finances when you are a professional football player and you can't find them in the NFL playbook. When I was playing football in college, I was told the transition from college to professional is a difficult one. It's true. There are countless distractions these players face that they've never had to never had to deal with before. (For related reading, see: The Business of Sports: NFL Players and Bankruptcy.)

Here are some of the distractions that professional football players face that can pose a direct threat to their ability to sustain a career and secure their financial security.

Toxic Relationships

After young athletes get their first big paycheck or signing bonus, they find themselves surrounded by friends, family and even strangers pressuring them for loans, outright gifts and risky investment schemes. While most of these young men feel they owe something to those who supported them, they often fail to realize that they owe it to themselves first to recognize the extremely brief window of opportunity that their talent can provide.

At the same time, young athletes feel pressure to keep up with their teammates, who have been earning large paychecks for several years, and most likely have other sources of income from investments or endorsements. They want to keep up with the nice cars, jewelry and clothing they believe are the lifestyle of a professional athlete.

Any relationship which pressures these young men to engage in excessive partying, illegal gambling, drugs or any other activity which jeopardizes their ability to perform at the highest level is toxic.

Don’t Become a Statistic

A shocking 2009 report by Sports Illustrated revealed that 78% of former NFL players had gone bankrupt, or were under significant financial stress within two years of retirement from the league. Unfortunately for most of them, the mismanagement of their financial affairs didn’t begin at retirement. it started early in their careers. (For more, see: Athletes Who Make More from Endorsements Than Sports.)

Many young athletes try to manage their finances on their own or they turn to a “close” relative or friend. They can easily get taken advantage of by unscrupulous and unqualified advisors. To prevent this, they should carefully seek out financial, legal and other advisors with an in-depth understanding of professional athletes and their unique needs. Professionals who protect and educate the player simplify their life so that they can focus on what matters the most: playing their best.

Other Considerations

There are also all the things you don’t hear about a football player's finances when you watch ESPN. Most athletes coming straight from college don’t realize that they aren't paid in the off season. They have to budget for 52 weeks of expenditures with only 17 weeks of pay. They also don’t understand how much of their earnings will end up being taxed or how they should budget in order to meet their tax obligations in the states and cities where they have played.

In addition, NFL players don’t always think about the impact the game can have on their long-term health. Professional athletes have to prepare for the possibility of a lifetime of elevated medical expenses as a result of their career choice.

The noise of being a celebrity should never overshadow what truly matters: working to continually improve and perfect their craft. This aptitude is what makes them the best players in the world and affords them the opportunity to enjoy significant wealth. Like doctors, attorneys and investment bankers, They are professionals at the earliest stages of their careers. Approaching the game like a professional may not guarantee success, but it enhances the likelihood of achieving financial freedom. (For related reading, see: The Surprising Salaries of Fringe Sports Stars.)

Disclosure: Hightower Boca Raton is a team of investment professionals registered with HighTower Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC & HighTower Advisors, LLC a registered investment advisor with the SEC. This is not an offer to buy or sell securities. This document was created for informational purposes only; the opinions expressed are solely those of the author, and do not represent those of HighTower Advisors, LLC or any of its affiliates.