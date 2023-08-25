Affirm Shares Soar on Higher-Than-Expected Forecast as Delinquencies Decline

Key Takeaways Shares of buy now, pay later provider Affirm surged after it gave a higher-than-expected forecast as revenue rose and delinquencies declined.

Affirm's revenue was up 22% from a year ago at $445.8 million, after a 25% increase of its gross merchandise volume to $5.5 billion.

The company projects $430 million to $455 million in revenue for the current quarter, above estimates of $430 million.



Affirm (AFRM) shares gained over 30% on Friday after the buy now, pay later provider (BNPL) provider said its revenue rose as delinquencies declined and gave a higher-than-expected forecast for the current quarter.

Affirm reported its net loss widened to $206 million or 69 cents a share for its fiscal fourth quarter, up from $186.4 million or 65 cents a share in the same period a year ago. However, the company’s revenue was up 22% from a year ago at $445.8 million, as its gross merchandise volume jumped 25% to $5.5 billion. In its guidance for the current quarter, Affirm projected $430 million to $455 million in revenue, above estimates of $430 million.

Affirm said its results were boosted by a decline in delinquencies of more than 30 days, which dropped 30 basis points when compared with the previous quarter and the same period from last year, at a rate of 2.3%.

“Our credit outcomes were strong, with delinquencies declining quarter on quarter and outperforming the seasonal increase in delinquencies that we have observed in previous fiscal fourth quarters,” CFO Michael Linford said.

The earnings report from the BNPL provider comes amid concerns about the health of consumer spending in the face of higher interest rates, including whether they are able to pay back loans. Consumer credit card debt recently reached a record total of $1 trillion but Affirm said that its delinquencies declined in the quarter, dropping below seasonal trends.

“We also demonstrated that the business can continue to expand profitably even in a high interest rate environment," Linford said.

The company touted rising adoption of its Affirm Card, a card that connects to a traditional bank account but offers “transactional credit” for some purchases. Affirm said the card has 300,000 users, adding 75,000 active users per month since May, while more than 40% of the card’s transactions are casual “pay now” purchases, not credit purchases.

