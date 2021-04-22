Aflac Life Insurance Review

Aflac is not one of our top-rated life insurance companies. You can review our list of the best life insurance companies for what we think are better options.

Pros Explained

Many policy riders to choose from: Aflac offers a healthy variety of optional riders for their policies, as well as some benefits that are available at no additional charge.

Aflac offers a healthy variety of optional riders for their policies, as well as some benefits that are available at no additional charge. Available in all 50 states and Washington D.C.: Though not all products and features are available in every state, Aflac operates across the country.

Though not all products and features are available in every state, Aflac operates across the country. Online quotes available in some states: Depending on where you live, you may be able to obtain an online quote for coverage (you’ll still need to buy through an agent).

Depending on where you live, you may be able to obtain an online quote for coverage (you’ll still need to buy through an agent). Some policies may qualify for no medical exam: Guaranteed issue is available on certain term and whole life policies, though coverage limits may be reduced.

Cons Explained

Primarily offered through the workplace: Though Aflac does offer certain supplemental policies in some states, they primarily provide group life insurance policies through the workplace.

Though Aflac does offer certain supplemental policies in some states, they primarily provide group life insurance policies through the workplace. Coverage maximum is only $500,000: Depending on your age and the type of policy you plan to purchase, you can expect a coverage maximum of $500,000 or less. This may not be enough to adequately protect your family.

Depending on your age and the type of policy you plan to purchase, you can expect a coverage maximum of $500,000 or less. This may not be enough to adequately protect your family. Limited policy term options: Aflac only offers three term life insurance policy options (10-year, 20-year, and 30-year).

Available Plans

Whether you buy as an individual or as part of a workplace group plan, Aflac offers six different life insurance plans.

Term Life (10-, 20-, or 30-Year)

Term life insurance coverage through Aflac can be purchased individually or through the workplace. It provides up to $500,000 in temporary life insurance coverage (up to $250,000 if you’re between 51 and 70) for the issue ages 18 through 70. There are three term coverage options: 10-, 20-, and 30-year policies, depending on the applicant’s age.

Premiums are guaranteed through the term period and coverage is portable.

Guaranteed Issue Life

Aflac also offers guaranteed issue on certain products, where no medical exam or related questions are required. These policies—available with up to $50,000 in coverage—may also be an option for individuals in certain regions, though workplace policies are generally guaranteed issue as well.

Guaranteed issue policies are a good option for applicants who don’t want to deal with the hassle of medical underwriting or have a limiting health condition, but they usually involve lower coverage limits.

Whole Life

Applicants 50 and under can purchase up to $500,000 in whole life coverage through Aflac, while ages 51 to 70 can apply for face values up to $200,000. This coverage is portable (you can take it with you if you leave your job or retire) and premiums are guaranteed. Policies accrue a cash value over time, which can be borrowed against if needed. Aflac whole life policies may pay out dividends on an annual basis, though this is never guaranteed.

Juvenile Life

Aflac offers $10,000, $20,000, or $30,000 policies to juveniles between the ages of 14 days and 18 years old. These policies, which may not be available in all states, offer guaranteed coverage for your child(ren) from as young as two weeks old, and can be converted after the insured’s 18th birthday.

Available Riders

Aflac life insurance policies have a number of included and optional riders from which to choose.

Advanced Claim Payment

Beneficiaries can receive $5,000 of the policy’s death benefit immediately upon the insured’s death. This rider can help cover pressing expenses or funeral costs while the remainder of the claim amount is processed, and is generally included on policies at no additional cost.

Accelerated Death Benefit

If the insured is diagnosed with a terminal illness, they can access up to 50% of the policy’s total death benefit ahead of time. The accelerated death benefit can help cover nursing care, medical bills, or other expenses, and is generally included at no additional cost.

Spouse Term Rider

This optional rider offers up to 50% of the primary policy amount or $50,000 (whichever is greater) in term coverage for the insured’s spouse. This rider is available for 10-, 20-, and 30-year terms, depending on issue age and the original policy term.

Waiver of Premium Benefit

If the primary insured becomes totally disabled (according to the terms of the policy), Aflac will waive future premium payments on the policy. This rider is available to issue ages 18 through 59.

Accidental Death Benefit

With the accidental death benefit rider, beneficiaries will receive an extra benefit (on top of the policy’s face value) if the insured passes away as the result of an accident. Aflac will also pay an additional 25% of this rider’s value if the accident in question was an automobile accident, the insured was wearing a seatbelt at the time, and the insured was not at fault for the accident.

Child Term Rider

If your child is between 14-days- and 19-years-old, the child term rider can provide them with $15,000 in term life insurance coverage. This child term coverage is available through age 25.

What You Need to Know By purchasing life insurance coverage for your children from an early age, you help protect their insurability regardless of any health or medical issues that may arise as they grow up.

Customer Service

Contacting Aflac customer service is easy, whether you prefer to call, email, or chat online. Their call center can be reached by calling 800-992-3522, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST. You can also email customer service through their online contact form, or even chat with a live specialist during business hours.

Complaint Index

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) uses what’s called a complaint index to track and evaluate the consumer satisfaction trends of a carrier. This index demonstrates how a company fares in terms of the industry expectation.

A 1.00 index is considered “average,” and is adjusted for each carrier based on their size and market share. If a carrier’s index is below 1.00 for a given year, the company received less consumer complaints than expected; if their index is greater than 1.00, they received more than the average number of complaints. A complaint index of 2.00, then, would indicate double the number of expected complaints in a year.

For 2020, Aflac received a complaint index of 0.7806 in regards to individual life insurance policy customers, which is less than was expected. Their complaint index was 1.513 in 2019 and 0.6565 in 2018, as well.

Third-Party Ratings

A carrier’s financial health rating, such as the one offered by AM Best, can help give you an idea of their overall strength and ability to pay out on policies if and when needed. The higher the rating, the better the chance that the company will remain solvent and able to protect your loved ones when the time comes.

Aflac holds an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating through AM Best. This is the second-highest rating possible.

Cancellation Policy

In order to cancel your Aflac life insurance policy, you’ll need to fill out a cancellation form and then fax or mail it in. If you fail to make your premium payments on time, you can expect your policy to be automatically canceled, as well.

Canceling term coverage does not involve any penalties or fees, and you won’t be due a refund. If you cancel a whole life policy, however, you will generally receive a portion of the policy’s cash value (depending on the age of the policy and individual terms), minus a surrender fee.

Price

Aflac specializes in offering group life insurance policies. When you buy workplace insurance coverage, you can generally expect the cost to be lower than if you purchased an individual policy on your own.

The price of an individual term or whole life insurance policy typically depends on a variety of factors such as your age, location, coverage limits, tobacco use, health history, and gender (though being non-binary won’t preclude you from buying coverage, you’ll often need to identify either your birth or legal gender when shopping for a policy). You may also find that your driving record, certain details of your financial history, and even your marital status can come into play.

Depending on your state, Aflac may offer limited online quotes for certain policies. Generally, though, you’ll need to fill out an online form or call and speak with an agent in your area in order to get personalized pricing information.

Competition

Want to get an idea of how Aflac life insurance policies measure up? We compared this carrier with another company, American Income Life, to show the differences between the two.

Both carriers offer term and whole life coverage, but no universal life policies. You’ll need to get a quote and purchase a policy through an agent if you want to work with either company. Each carrier also offers juvenile/child whole life policies that are convertible.

American Income Life has a lower AM Best financial strength rating (which was downgraded from an A+ in 2020) as well as a higher complaint index from NAIC.