AI Excitement Fuels Gains for Adobe

By
Bill McColl
Published June 16, 2023
Adobe

Key Takeaways

  • Adobe posted record Q2 revenue as its use of AI boosted demand.
  • CEO Shantanu Narayen said AI will drive further sales of its products.
  • Adobe's current quarter and full-year outlook beat estimates.

Shares of Adobe (ADBE) took off on Friday as excitement over its use of artificial intelligence (AI) boosted demand for its products.

The maker of Photoshop and other creative software reported record second quarter revenue of $4.82 billion, a gain of 9.8%, with earnings per share (EPS) coming in at $3.91. Both were better than expected. 

CEO Shantanu Narayen indicated the results reflected strong demand across Adobe's Creative Cloud, Document Cloud, and Experience Cloud units. He added that the firm's “ground-breaking innovation positions us to lead the new era of generative AI given our rich datasets, foundation models, and ubiquitous product interfaces.”

The company predicted current quarter sales to be $4.83 billion to $4.97 billion, and full-year sales of $19.25 billion to $19.35 billion. Those were also more than analysts’ estimates.

Narayen indicated that Adobe believes “generative AI will drive both further accessibility and adoption of our products.”

Adobe shares were up about 2% and trading at a 16-month high at midday on Friday.

ADBE since January 2022

YCharts
