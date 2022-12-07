Airlines Anticipate a Return to Profit Next Year

Global airlines are projecting their first profitable year since 2019 next year

By
Danial Clark
Danial Clark
Full Bio
Danial Clark is an award-winning executive producer, and previously oversaw business, political and general news as a senior producer at Fox Business, Reuters, Bloomberg TV and CNBC.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published December 07, 2022
Airplane parked at gate
Shannon Fagan / Getty Images.

Global airlines are predicting their first industry-wide profit next year since 2019 as air travel rebounds from COVID-19 restrictions. 

Airlines lost tens of billions of dollars in 2020 and 2021 during the pandemic, but air travel has partially recovered. In a new report, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said it now expects a net profit of $4.7 billion for the global industry next year, with more than 4 billion passengers set to fly. It had previously said only that profits were “within reach” in 2023. For 2022, IATA narrowed its forecast for industry-wide losses to $6.9 billion from $9.7 billion.

Passenger demand is expected to reach 85.5% of 2019 levels over the course of 2023. Revenues are expected to be $249.4 billion, which is $52 billion less than 2022 but still $48.6 billion stronger than 2019.

North America is set to lead the charge posting the greatest profits, followed by Europe and the Middle East. COVID-19 restrictions in China, however, could continue to weigh on travel demand in the Asia-Pacific region, which alongside Latin America is forecast to record additional losses next year.

Airline Stocks YTD
Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description