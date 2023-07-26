Alibaba Cloud to Support Meta AI Model for Chinese Users

By
Vaidik Trivedi
Vaidik Trivedi
Full Bio
Vaidik Trivedi is a business and economics reporter who works as an Associate Editor at Bank Automation News and as a contributor to Investopedia news. His work has appeared at The Daily Brief, Payments Dive, Forbes, NPR, and Newsday.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published July 26, 2023
Alibaba

Chesnot / Contributor / Getty Images

The cloud arm of Alibaba Group (BABA) said Wednesday it will support Meta’s (META) open-source artificial intelligence (AI) model Llama2, becoming the first Chinese company to do so, Reuters reported.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

  • Alibaba Cloud said it will support Meta's Llama2 AI language model to enterprises in China. 
  • The move makes Alibaba the first company to offer Meta’s AI model in China.
  • ADRs of Alibaba and shares of Meta rose in early trading on Wednesday following the news.

The move by Alibaba Cloud will allow Chinese businesses to develop programs on the model. Like AI chatbots such as OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, Meta’s Llama2 is a large machine-learning model that can generate outputs and is trained on vast amounts of data.

Meta launched the commercial version of its Llama AI model, named Llama2, just earlier this month, saying it would provide companies with a cost-free alternative to more expensive proprietary AI models by rivals.

Earlier this month, Alibaba also unveiled its AI tool Tongyi Wanxiang, which it said can generate images from text prompts in English or Mandarin. It's currently available for enterprise customers in beta testing, and Alibaba plans to expand access to the tool to businesses and consumers in the coming months.

Shares of Meta were up 2.2% in early trading on Wednesday following the news, while ADRs of Alibaba edged 0.4% higher.

BABA & META YTD Return

YCharts
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Reuters. "Alibaba's cloud unit brings Meta's AI model Llama to its clients."

  2. Meta. "Meta and Microsoft Introduce the Next Generation of Llama."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description