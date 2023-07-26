Alibaba Cloud to Support Meta AI Model for Chinese Users

The cloud arm of Alibaba Group (BABA) said Wednesday it will support Meta’s (META) open-source artificial intelligence (AI) model Llama2, becoming the first Chinese company to do so, Reuters reported.

KEY TAKEAWAYS Alibaba Cloud said it will support Meta's Llama2 AI language model to enterprises in China.

The move makes Alibaba the first company to offer Meta’s AI model in China.

ADRs of Alibaba and shares of Meta rose in early trading on Wednesday following the news.

The move by Alibaba Cloud will allow Chinese businesses to develop programs on the model. Like AI chatbots such as OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, Meta’s Llama2 is a large machine-learning model that can generate outputs and is trained on vast amounts of data.

Meta launched the commercial version of its Llama AI model, named Llama2, just earlier this month, saying it would provide companies with a cost-free alternative to more expensive proprietary AI models by rivals.

Earlier this month, Alibaba also unveiled its AI tool Tongyi Wanxiang, which it said can generate images from text prompts in English or Mandarin. It's currently available for enterprise customers in beta testing, and Alibaba plans to expand access to the tool to businesses and consumers in the coming months.

Shares of Meta were up 2.2% in early trading on Wednesday following the news, while ADRs of Alibaba edged 0.4% higher.