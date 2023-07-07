Alibaba Rolls Out AI Image Generator, Raising Competition for AI Products

Key Takeaways Alibaba unveiled a new AI tool called Tongyi Wanxiang on Friday, which can generate images from text prompts.

The Chinese tech giant also launched ModelScopeGPT, an AI developer tool that can perform specialized tasks for users.

American depositary receipts of Alibaba rose close to 4% in early trading on Friday following the news.

Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology arm of Alibaba Group, released the AI tool trained on a dataset of text and images during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2023 held in Shanghai. Users can input prompts in English or Mandarin, and the AI tool can generate images in various styles, like 3D cartoons, flat illustrations, or sketches.

Tongyi Wanxiang is currently available for enterprise customers in beta testing, and Alibaba plans to expand access to the tool to businesses and consumers in the coming months.

Alibaba also launched ModelScopeGPT, an AI tool for developers that can perform specialized tasks for users, such as developing multilingual videos.

The moves come as tech companies compete to release new AI tools to the public, with Microsoft and Alphabet's Google rolling out other tools that use AI in the first half of 2023.

In April, Alibaba Cloud launched Tongyi Qianwen, a large language model that can provide text responses to users’ questions, similar to ChatGPT. Since its launch, the model has received over 300,000 enterprise beta testing requests.