Can Alibaba's Surprise Exec Reshuffle, Focus On Cloud Help It Beat Amazon, Microsoft?

In a surprise move, Alibaba's (BABA) Chairman and CEO is stepping down from the helm as the company restructures in hopes of competing globally in the cloud and artificial intelligence space.

Daniel Zhang, who has been in the CEO position since 2015 and took over the Chairman's role in 2019, will step down on Sept. 10. The CEO position will be filled by Taobao Chairman Eddie Yongming Wu, while Executive Vice Chairman Joseph Tsai will act as Chairman.

Zhang will shift his focus to the growth and global expansion of Alibaba's cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) business, serving as chairman and CEO of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Group.

The company's shares fell over 4% intraday, perhaps as some investors fear uncertainty over Alibaba's restructuring plan that will split the company into six business units.

Focus On Cloud and AI

Zhang, the force behind Alibaba's successful Chinese sales event Single's Day, has been involved in three roles after he took over as head of the company's cloud business in December 2022. Alibaba said the latest move was meant to focus Zhang's attention on that important segment of the company.

"I am committed to strengthening Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Group’s market leadership by making cloud computing and artificial intelligence more accessible for businesses of all sizes and industries as they continue their digital transformation," Zhang said in a statement. "The emergence of generative AI has also opened up exciting new opportunities that Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Group is well-positioned to capture."

Chinese cloud computing companies—such as Alibaba, Tencent (TCEHY), and Huawei—are offering stiff competition to U.S. cloud giants such as Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (GOOGL) in Asia, and are aggressively looking to expand that edge to other markets as well.

Alibaba announced a $1 billion investment in its cloud business for global expansion last September. The company unveiled its AI-driven business intelligence tool in April and new programs and training for independent vendors in May.

"The appointment of Daniel to focus on running cloud is really a show of confidence and trust in him to take the most precious business and run with it to develop it in the right way given this age of generative artificial intelligence (AI)," former employee Brian Wong told Reuters.

What Does It Mean For Alibaba Restructuring?

The reshuffle of the company's top roles follows an announcement in March that the company was to split into six business units. Alibaba will be run as a holding company with cloud, e-commerce, global e-commerce, digital mapping, logistics, and a media arm being run by a separate board of directors and chief executive.

Five of those companies will also be free to launch their own Initial Public Offering (IPO). At the time, Alibaba said Zhang would head the conglomerate and investors are maybe concerned that the restructure will become more complicated than first expected.

However, some analysts see it as more straightforward with Zhang leaving to focus on his skill set.

"The Group CEO role now does not seem to require the successor to have such a strong mandate to run the business, because it’s now the CEOs of the subsidiaries that are being trusted to do that job," said Jialong Shil, head of China internet research at Nomura as reported by Reuters.



Additionally, some market observers see the executive shake-up as the return of people close to Alibaba founder Jack Ma. Alibaba's six-way split was announced just a day after Ma's return to China after he was exiled on account of a regulatory crackdown by the Chinese government.

Alibaba shares are down about 14% in the past year.