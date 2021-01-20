Pros Explained

While many life insurance companies only have a 10-day free look period, Allstate advertises a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you aren’t satisfied with your policy, you can cancel it and get a full refund of all premiums paid. Educational tools available: Allstate has multiple tools and resources to help you learn about life insurance so you can make an informed decision when purchasing a policy. Resources include educational articles and calculators.

Cons Explained

While you can get quotes online for term life insurance in most states, that’s not the case for whole or universal life plans. If you’d like information about whole or universal life insurance, you’ll have to contact an Allstate agent. Limited coverage amounts: Allstate has relatively low coverage limits, so you may not get enough protection for your family. For example, the maximum amount of coverage you can get with a term life policy is $500,000; other companies offer coverage limits of $1 million or more.

Allstate products are sold through nearly 11,000 exclusive agents nationwide.

Available Plans

Allstate has multiple life insurance plans to choose from, including term life protection and permanent life insurance. In most cases, policy applicants will have to undergo a medical exam. After the exam, you’ll receive a personalized wellness report.

Allstate offers four different life insurance plans.

Term Life

Term life insurance tends to be the least expensive form of life insurance because it provides temporary coverage. Designed to help your family cover their living expenses if you pass away during your working years, term life insurance is active for a predetermined period. For Allstate’s plans, terms range from 10 to 30 years.

If you pass away during the plan term, your family receives a death benefit. However, if you die after the policy’s term expires, your family receives nothing.

Rates start at $24.64 per month for a 20-year term for $250,000 of coverage.

You can get quotes for Allstate’s term life policies online.

Whole Life

Unlike term life insurance, whole life policies provide you with coverage for your entire lifetime. The cost is fixed, meaning it won’t change over time. In addition, your policy has a savings component that allows the cash value to potentially grow over time.

At Allstate, whole life plans start at $136.68 per month for $100,000 of coverage.

Universal Life

Universal life insurance gives you permanent protection, but it may offer more flexibility than whole life coverage. With universal life insurance, you can increase or decrease your death benefit as your needs change. Some Allstate policies can also be linked to a stock market index like the S&P 500, potentially allowing you to grow your cash value. Plans start as low as $79.69 per month for $100,000 of coverage.

Variable Universal Life

Like Allstate’s universal life policies, variable universal life plans provide permanent coverage. There is a savings component where the cash value can be invested in subaccounts that are similar to mutual funds, fixed accounts, or asset allocation programs. These options have a higher growth potential, but there is also a higher level of risk associated with them.

Contact an Allstate agent to learn about available coverage limits in your state and pricing.

Available Riders

Most insurance companies, including Allstate, allow you to add riders to your life insurance policy. Insurance riders usually have an additional cost and can be used to customize your policy and add different types of coverage.

With Allstate’s riders, you can access a portion of your benefits early if you are diagnosed with a qualifying condition. There are three main riders available:

Accelerated Care Rider

Available on some policies, the accelerated care rider provides an early payment of the life insurance policy’s death benefit. By adding this rider to your policy, you can get up to 100% of the plan’s face amount if you are certified as chronically ill by a licensed healthcare professional. To qualify, your cognitive impairment must be permanently impacted, or you must be unable to do at least two activities of daily living. Examples include:

Bathing

Continence

Dressing and grooming

Eating

Toileting

Transferring

Accelerated Death Benefit/Chronic Illness Rider

If you add the chronic illness rider to your policy, you can get up to 80% of the death benefit, up to a maximum of $1 million, if you become chronically ill. Each year, you can use up to 25% of the maximum lifetime benefit or $250,000, whichever is less, until the full benefit is exhausted.

Accelerated Death Benefit/Terminal Illness Rider

If you are diagnosed with a terminal illness with a life expectancy of 12 months or less and have added the terminal illness rider to your policy, you can get up to 80% of the eligible death benefit early, up to a maximum of $250,000. The money can be used for your care or for other expenses.

Customer Service

With Allstate, you can file a claim online and track its progress. Or, you can file a claim by calling 800-366-3495.

If you need additional help, Allstate’s customer support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can reach customer service by calling 800-366-1607. If you’d prefer in-person support, you can search for a local Allstate agent and meet with them during normal business hours.

Complaint Index

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) gathers consumer complaints about insurance companies and uses that data to calculate insurers’ complaint ratios. The complaint ratio indicates how many complaints a company received relative to its market share in a certain category.

The national complaint index is 1.0. If a company has a complaint ratio above 1.0, that’s a red flag that the company received more complaints than is typical.

In 2019, the last available data, Allstate’s complaint ratio for its life insurance segment was 0.66.﻿﻿﻿

For the past three years, Allstate’s complaint ratio has been lower than the national complaint index, indicating that the company received fewer complaints than is expected for its share of the U.S. market.﻿﻿

Third-Party Ratings

AM Best is a global credit rating agency that specializes in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the agency releases Financial Strength Ratings (FSRs). The FSRs are AM Best’s opinion on companies’ financial performance and stability. A strong FSR indicates that the company is financially sound and able to meet their policy obligations.

In 2020, AM Best affirmed Allstate’s “A+” (Superior) rating, recognizing the company’s balance sheet strength and operating performance.

Allstate was not included in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Life Insurance Study. The study ranked 23 top life insurance companies based on product offerings and customer service. ﻿﻿

Cancellation Policy

Most companies offer free look periods of 10 days, though you may have longer in certain states. During the free look period, you can review your policy and cancel it for a full refund.

With Allstate, you get more time. Allstate has a 30-day money back guarantee. If you decide to cancel your term, whole, or universal life policy within 30 days of its issue, you’ll get a refund of all premiums paid.

Once the free look period expires, the cancellation policies vary based on the type of coverage you have. Talk to your Allstate agency before signing the insurance contract to make sure you understand the policy’s terms and conditions.

Price

In terms of pricing, Allstate’s policies are about average. However, if you bundle your life insurance with auto or homeowners insurance, you can save money.

While you cannot get quotes for whole or universal life policies online, you can get quotes for term life insurance on Allstate’s website.

Allstate does provide sample rates for a 37-year-old male in excellent health.