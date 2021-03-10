Allwell Medicare Insurance Review

Complaint Index State Plan Name 2020 2019 2018 Kansas Sunflower Health Plan Not calculated 2.62 1.48 Nevada Silver Summit Health Plan Not calculated 2.62 3.66 Ohio Buckeye Health Plan Not calculated 1.76 2.05

Third-Party Ratings

Financial Strength

AM Best is a credit rating agency that rates insurance companies based on their financial strength. Centene Corporation is not rated by AM Best, nor are the subsidiary health plans that operate under the Allwell brand.

J.D. Power

In 2020, J.D. Power rated Medicare Advantage plans based on member satisfaction with coverage and benefits, choice of providers, cost, customer service, plan information and communications, and financial aspects like billing and payments. Centene, Allwell’s parent company, ranked ninth in the top 10 Medicare Advantage plans. Overall, Centene scored 775 points out of 1,000.

NCQA

Neither Allwell nor its parent company Centene is accredited by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), one of the main accrediting agencies for health plans. Some individual subsidiaries are in NCQA’s system but have not reported data on which to be evaluated. Only Arizona Complete Health has two plans rated by NCQA; one earned 2.5 and the other earned 3.0 out of 5.0. On customer satisfaction measures, these plans earned 1.5 and 2.0, respectively, out of 5.0.

Most Allwell plans are not rated by NCQA, a standard for evaluating health plan quality; those that are rated do not score particularly well.

Medicare Star Ratings

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) rates Medicare insurance plans on a five-point Star Rating scale. Star Ratings are based on factors such as customer satisfaction and access to care. Not every Allwell plan is rated by CMS; some are too new to be rated or don’t have enough data to be judged. Of the Allwell plans rated by CMS, the range is 3.0 to 4.5 Stars, averaging 3.36. On Part C (Medicare Advantage), Allwell plans earned between 2.5 and 4.5, with an average of 3.27. On Part D (prescription drug coverage included in the Medicare Advantage plans), Allwell’s plans get between 3.0 and 4.0 Stars with an average of 3.39.

Cost

Health plan costs include premiums, deductibles, and other cost-sharing like copayments. Prices range by geography and specific plan. The best way to find specific costs is to search on Medicare.gov. A selection of Allwell plan costs in certain states (IN, LA, OH, PA) include:

HMO plans with prescription drug coverage

Monthly premiums range from $0 to $29.60, averaging $10.30.

Deductibles range from $0 to $445, averaging $186.19.

Annual out-of-pocket maximums for in-network services range from $3,450 to $7,550, averaging $6,600.

HMO plans without prescription drug coverage

There are no monthly premiums or annual deductibles on these plans.

Annual out-of-pocket maximums for in-network services range from $3,450 to $5,500 and average $4,243.

PPO plans with prescription drug coverage

The one Allwell PPO plan in Indiana has a $19 monthly premium, a $200 deductible, and a $5,500 annual out-of-pocket maximum.

Competition: Allwell vs. UnitedHealthcare

Allwell is connected with Centene, the ninth-largest provider of Medicare Advantage plans in the country. UnitedHealthcare is bigger, ranking fourth overall for Medicare Advantage members nationwide. Allwell has a decent footprint, but UnitedHealthcare is virtually nationwide. UnitedHealthcare beats Allwell on quality, as measured by the average CMS Star Ratings, and on the J.D. Power 2020 Medicare Advantage Study, where UnitedHealthcare scored 800 to Centene’s 775. Allwell has some lower average costs on certain plans, but it also offers only Medicare Advantage options. For breadth of choice, geographical coverage, and quality, UnitedHealthcare comes out on top.