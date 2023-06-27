Almost Half of US Car Buyers Planning to Buy an EV, Citing Improved Performance

By
Kevin George
Kevin George
Published June 27, 2023
New research from EY showed that almost half of U.S. consumers are planning to purchase an electric vehicle (EV), led by increased consumer confidence in the industry's recent performance improvements.

Key Takeaways

  • New research shows 48% of consumers intend to purchase an EV in the next 2 years.
  • Research indicates that 29% of U.S. consumers believe electric vehicles perform better than internal combustion engines.
  • Recent price wars and charging station partnerships could make EV adoption easier.

The EY Mobility Consumer Index (MCI) surveyed over 15,000 consumers from 20 countries and found that 48% of U.S. consumers intend to buy an EV in the next 24 months. That figure rose 19 percentage points from only 29% in 2022. The U.S. jumped to number seven in electric vehicle readiness, with China, Norway, and Sweden taking the top three.

Performance improvements from EV makers have led to an increase in consumer confidence over the last two years. In 2021, the MCI said 26% of U.S. car buyers worried that internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles had better performance than EVs. However, in 2023, 29% of buyers believe that EV performance is now better than ICEs.

Despite the positive change in sentiment, consumers' key concerns are still around EV charging infrastructure, price, and safety. Limited access to charging stations continued to be the main deterrent among 51% of buyers.

The MCI says it's likely to see further improvement in buyer intentions after big changes in the EV market in the first half of 2023. In 2023, Tesla (TSLA), the EV pioneer, embarked on a series of price cuts to defend its leading market share, forcing competitors to lower their own prices. That news was followed by surprise deals with Ford (F), General Motors (GM), and Rivian (RIVN) who will now offer owners access to Tesla's 12,000-unit charging network.

The U.S. government continues to offer tax credits of up to $7,500 for EV buyers, which has also boosted buying intentions among U.S. consumers. And MCI indicated that the infrastructure changes listed in the Inflation Reduction Act could make charging stations more accessible for U.S. consumers.

"On the heels of government legislation aimed at mitigating consumer concerns and driving increased collaboration between private and public sectors, this year's data demonstrates that the U.S. is at a true precipice when it comes to mainstream EV adoption," said Steve Patton, EY Americas Mobility Sector Leader.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
