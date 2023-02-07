Alphabet and Microsoft Push New AI Features

Google is releasing a rival to OpenAI's ChatGPT called "Bard" to early testers

By
Danial Clark
Danial Clark
Published February 07, 2023
Google Headquarters

Justin Sullivan / Staff / Getty Images

Artificial intelligence is making headlines again, with Google releasing a rival to OpenAI’s ChatGPT called "Bard" to early testers.

The company's new conversational AI service will be released to the public “in the coming weeks” after being tested by trusted testers for feedback, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post. The technology aims to generate detailed answers when given simple prompts.  

Pichai also said Google plans to add AI-powered features to its search engine that synthesize information to answer complex queries like whether a guitar or the piano is easier to learn to play.

Separately, Microsoft plans to hold an event today at its headquarters. The company didn’t disclose the content of the event, but speculation has centered on the company’s bets on artificial intelligence, including adding OpenAI’s ChatGPT bot into its Bing search engine. Bing currently has about a 9% share of the global search market. Last month, Microsoft said it was making a multibillion investment in OpenAI.

Shares of Alphabet (GOOGL) are up 16% in 2023 so far, while those of Microsoft (MSFT) have gained 7%.

Alphabet & Microsoft Stock YTD

YCharts
