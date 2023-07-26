Alphabet Earnings Beat Expectations As Cloud Segment Grows Rapidly

A pick up in advertising revenue in the second quarter for Google search and YouTube, along with its newly-profitable cloud segment, helped parent Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)(GOOGL) beat analyst estimates after weak ad spending driven by macroeconomic concerns weighed on earnings in prior quarters.

Key Takeaways Alphabet's EPS increased by 19% and revenue by 7% for the latest quarter, beating expectations.

Revenue growth remains below historic norms amid a downturn in ad spending, given broader economic factors.

Alphabet's Cloud segment noted revenue growth of 28% and reported operating income for the second quarter ever.

Shares of GOOGL rose 7% after market, while rival Microsoft's shares dipped at the same time.

Revenue Growth Turns A Corner, Just Not Fast Enough

Ad revenue from Google searches grew 4.7% versus the prior-year quarter to about $42.6 billion, while YouTube revenue also increased roughly 4.4%. Total revenue for advertising rose to $58.1 billion.

Alphabet's total revenues grew 7% to $74.6 billion. This single-digit revenue growth—historically quite low for the company—underscores the persistent difficulty tech firms face amid an unstable economy, soaring inflation, and pullbacks on ad budgets. In response, dozens of tech companies, including Alphabet, have announced sweeping layoffs in recent months after a hiring boom during the pandemic.

Alphabet's second-quarter earnings of $1.44 per share topped the $1.34 analysts predicted, while revenue of $74.6 billion was nearly $2 billion better than expectations. Diluted earnings per share improved by 19% and revenue by 7% relative to the prior-year quarter. Alphabet's loss of about $1.2 billion in unallocated corporate costs, much wider than a year ago, reflects not only its AI development wing but also costs associated with its headcount reduction, among others.

Cloud Turns A Profit, Making It Rain

Google Cloud operating income is a key metric for Alphabet as the company increasingly focuses on the rapidly growing cloud space. Google Cloud's $0.4 billion in operating income is comparably modest but significant because it is only the second quarter of non-negative outcomes for the segment.

The segment reported operating losses of $0.6 billion in the prior year. Cloud revenue, meanwhile, climbed 28% year-over-year for this quarter, making it one of the company's fastest-growing businesses.



Does Google Still Have The Edge Over Microsoft?

Investors will compare Alphabet's recent earnings update to Microsoft Corp.'s (MSFT), as the latter company posted slightly stronger top and bottom-line growth than Alphabet. Still, Microsoft's stock fell 4% following the earnings announcement, in which the company said its Azure cloud revenue growth slowed. However, Microsoft shares gained more than 35% in the past year. By contrast, Alphabet's Class A shares jumped more than 7% following earnings and are up over 16% in the last year.