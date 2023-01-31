Alphabet’s Falling Ad Revenue Could Overshadow Cloud Growth

Key Takeaways Google's parent company is likely to say fourth-quarter ad revenue fell 1% for only the second time in the last decade.

Alphabet's cloud business is expected to maintain double-digit growth, keeping pace with rivals Amazon and Microsoft.

Two separate antitrust lawsuits, one filed last week and another going to trial in September, cast uncertainty over digital ad dominance.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG; GOOGL)’s advertising revenue likely fell on a year-over-year basis for only the second time in more than a decade in the fourth quarter, as the company grapples with a slowdown in digital ad spending and prepares to fend off multiple antitrust lawsuits.

Google-parent Alphabet is expected to report its third consecutive quarter of declining earnings, with forecasts compiled by Visible Alpha predicting diluted earnings per share of $1.48, an almost 13% decline from the prior year. Total ad revenue is seen shrinking 1% to $60.5 billion, weighed on by declines of nearly 5% in Youtube advertising and more than 3% on its Google Network. Alphabet reports its fourth-quarter earnings after markets close on Thursday.

Alphabet’s expectations underscore the dire situation facing the tech industry, which is recalibrating after a pandemic boom in online shopping and rock-bottom interest rates sent profits, headcounts, and valuations soaring. Alphabet became the third tech mega cap, after Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN), to announce layoffs in January when it cut 12,000 jobs, or about 6% of its global workforce. CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in a letter to staff that the layoffs came amid “a different economic reality” than the one that fueled its explosive growth during the pandemic.

Digital advertising, which accounted for more than 80% of Alphabet's revenue in 2021, suffered a significant slowdown last year as advertisers responded to falling consumer demand and fear of a recession. Market research firm Insider Intelligence cut its forecast for 2022 digital ad spending by $35 billion, or nearly 6%, in November. Alphabet, however, may be in a better position than many of its competitors by virtue of its search-driven ad business, which is more resilient than display advertising.

“Google has an edge over its other ad-reliant competitors in an economic downturn, as advertisers facing budget cuts typically prioritize lower-funnel channels with higher ROI like search,” according to Evelyn Mitchell, an analyst with Insider Intelligence.