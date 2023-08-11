Alphabet's Waymo and GM's Cruise Win Approval to Expand Robotaxi Services in San Francisco

By
Fatima Attarwala
Fatima Attarwala
Full Bio
Fatima Attarwala is a business news writer and editor with a decade of experience researching, analyzing, and commenting on issues influencing the economy.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published August 11, 2023
Waymo autonomous taxi in San Francisco

Bloomberg / Contributor / Getty Images

Alphabet's (GOOG) Waymo and General Motor's (GM) Cruise received regulatory approval to expand their robotaxi services to offer 24/7 driverless ride-hailing services across San Francisco.

Key Takeaways

  • Alphabet's Waymo and GM's Cruise won regulatory approval to expand their "robotaxi" services across San Francisco.
  • Although several companies are permitted autonomous vehicles in San Francisco, only Cruise and Waymo held licenses for such taxi service with restrictions.
  • The robotaxi service providers expect demand to rise, with more than 100,000 sign-ups on Waymo's waitlist.

After about six hours of debate, the California Public Utilities Commission voted 3-to-1 in favor of the robotaxis expanding operations, in a move that would allow San Francisco to become the first U.S. city with two fleets of driverless ride-hailing services competing with human-driven taxis and traditional ride-hailing companies like Uber.

Previously, Cruise could offer rides only between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. in limited parts of San Francisco, and Waymo could only charge a fare if a human driver was sitting in the vehicle. Though several companies are permitted autonomous vehicles in San Francisco, only Cruise and Waymo held licenses for taxi service with restrictions.

The robotaxi services providers expect high demand, with more than 2,600 people reportedly signing a petition for the authorities to expand Cruise's services.

Waymo also said there are more than 100,000 sign-ups on its waitlist. The Alphabet-owned company already offers over 10,000 rides every week, operating 250 robotaxis.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. California Public Utilities Commission. “CPUC Approves Permits for Cruise and Waymo To Charge Fares for Passenger Service in San Francisco.”

  2. CNN. "Regulators Give Green Light to Driverless Taxis in San Francisco."

  3. TechCrunch. “Cruise and Waymo Win Robotaxi Expansions in San Francisco.”

  4. Waymo. "Waymo’s Next Chapter in San Francisco."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description