Already Record-High Savings Rate Climbs Higher Still

No Ongoing Balance Requirement Rate Minimum Initial Deposit Minimum Ongoing Balance Popular Direct 5.05% APY $5,000 Any amount Vio Bank 5.02% APY $100 Any amount Salem Five Direct 5.01% APY $10 Any amount DollarSavingsDirect 5.00% APY No minimum Any amount Newtek Bank 5.00% APY No minimum Any amount Ongoing Balance Requirement of $1,000+ Rate Minimum Initial Deposit Minimum Ongoing Balance CFG Bank 5.17% APY $1,000 $1,000 TotalDirectBank 5.07% APY $25,000 $2,500 CIT Bank 4.95% APY $100 $5,000 iGObanking 4.85% APY $25,000 $25,000 Ivy Bank 4.80% APY $2,500 $2,500

Source: Investopedia daily rate data

As the chart above shows, it pays to shop around. The very highest-paying accounts require an ongoing balance of at least $1,000, but there are accounts that have no ongoing balance requirement that pay even better than others that require you to keep thousands of dollars on deposit.

High-Yield Savings Accounts Are a Smart Move

When you put some of your savings in a top-paying account, you can earn more than 12 times the national average, which is currently 0.42% APY. You stand to gain even more if your primary bank is one of the nation's largest, as its savings account rate could be almost zero. So it's a smart money move to shop around for a separate high-yield account.

If you're unfamiliar with holding money at more than one bank, you might worry it'll be inconvenient to hold funds somewhere other than in your primary bank. But online banking makes transfers between banks extremely easy these days. It is true that the transfer process can take one to three days, so it's wise to not move every penny of your savings to the new account. Simply keep some portion in reserve where you have your checking account, in case you need an immediate transfer.

Scanning the list of best-paying institutions for high-yield savings accounts will reveal that many are online banks, although often these are simply online divisions of established brick-and-mortar banks (sometimes branded with a different name). But all online banks that display the words "FDIC member" or the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) logo on their website carry the same federal deposit insurance that physical banks do, meaning that up to $250,000 of your deposits—per person and per institution—are covered should the institution fail.

Money market accounts are another good option to consider for your cash savings, and we make the research easy with our daily ranking of the best money market account rates. Like a high-yield savings account, the best-paying money market accounts offer a great rate with easy access to your money. On top of that, money market accounts offer the ability to write checks, unlike savings accounts.

Where Are Savings Account Rates Headed?

Savings rates closely follow the federal funds rate, the target interest rate set by the Federal Reserve at which commercial banks borrow and lend to each other overnight. The Fed has been rapidly raising the federal funds rate since March 2022 in an effort to combat rising inflation, which peaked at a 40-year high in June last year. The Fed implemented seven rate hikes in 2022 totaling 4.25%, plus another three increases so far this year that have brought the total increase to 5.00%.

As a result, today's leading rate of 5.17% APY is not only the highest level we've seen since the Fed's rate hikes began, but estimated to be the highest rate offered since 2007, since that's the last time the fed funds rate has been this high.

The Fed's last rate-setting meeting was held June 14, and though the committee decided to hold rates steady for the first time in 11 meetings, it has clearly signaled its expectation that additional rate hikes will be necessary this year. Specifically, the post-meeting written report shows that 12 of the 18 Fed members predict at least two more increases before the end of 2023.

In fact, market watchers are already widely betting that an increase will be announced at the Fed's next meeting, scheduled to conclude July 26. At the time of this writing, the CME FedWatch Tool shows that markets are currently placing almost 80% odds on a July rate hike.

Of course, the economic landscape can change between meetings, altering Fed plans along the way. That means no predicted hike is guaranteed. But if any more increases are implemented this year, it's widely expected that each one would raise the fed funds rate by another 0.25%, which would in turn push savings accounts rates higher as well.

Savings and money market accounts pay a variable rate, which means the bank can change your rate at any time, and without warning. Right now, rates are high, and it looks likely they will remain elevated in the coming months. But at some point in the future, the Fed will begin reducing rates, and when it's clear that day is imminent, banks will begin lowering their savings and money market rates.

Consider a CD For a Portion of Your Savings

If you're able to sock away some portion of your savings without needing it for months or even years, you stand to gain even more with one of the country's best certificates of deposit. While CDs require you to keep your funds on deposit for a term ranging from three months to five years, the advantage is that you get to lock in your interest rate for that full duration. It's a great option when rates are high like they are now, as they allow you to extend today's record rates far into the future.

Just remember that cashing out your CD before its maturity date will incur an early withdrawal penalty, so it's best to think carefully about how much you can lock away, and for what duration.