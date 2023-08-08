Amazon Adds Second Prime Day-Style Event in October

It will come just three months after Amazon's most successful Prime Day to date

By
Mack Wilowski
Mack Wilowski
Published August 08, 2023
Amazon Logo

NurPhoto / Contributor / Getty Images

Amazon (AMZN) said on Tuesday it will be hosting a second Prime Day-style event in October called "Prime Big Deal Days," in an effort to lure shoppers ahead of the holiday season.

Key Takeaways

  • Amazon will be hosting another sales event similar to Prime Day in October, dubbed "Prime Big Day Deals."
  • The event will be held across 19 countries, including the U.S.
  • It will take place just three months after Amazon held its most successful Prime Day to date, featuring sales of 375 million products globally over a two-day period.

The event will be held across 19 countries, including the U.S., taking place just three months after Amazon's biggest and most successful Prime Day event to date. Held July 11-12, Prime Day 2023 saw sales of 375 million products worldwide, with Prime customers saving $2.5 billion on millions of deals. The first day of the event, July 11, was the single biggest sales day in company history.

The massive Prime Day sales volumes drove U.S. online retail sales to a record so far this year. Spending across both days reached $12.7 billion, up 6.1% year-over-year, Adobe Analytics reported. Appliances, electronics, and housekeeping supplies were some of the biggest categories of goods customers bought online during the event.

"Prime members saved more this year than any other Prime Day event," Doug Herrington, CEO of Amazon Stores, said last month.

Posting on LinkedIn on Tuesday, Herrington said Amazon "will share more details soon as we get closer to the event." He said he "can’t wait to give our Prime members access to exclusive early savings this season."

Shares of Amazon traded roughly 2% lower today, but are up close to 70% so far this year. That's almost double the 37% gain in the broader S&P 500 consumer discretionary sector over the same period.

AMZN Stock

YCharts
