Amazon Challenges its Designation Under EU's Online Hate Speech Rules

Amazon (AMZN) has challenged its designation under the EU's upcoming laws on policing online hate speech and disinformation under the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA), becoming the first U.S. company to do so.

Key Takeaways Amazon has petitioned an EU court challenging the bloc's Digital Services Act.

The company requests the court annul its designation as a "Very Large Online Platform" which requires obligations to police hate speech and disinformation.

It is the first U.S. company to challenge the EU's proposed legislation.

On Tuesday, the online retail giant filed a petition to the general court in Luxembourg to annul its designation as a “Very Large Online Platform” (VLOP) under the DSA. Amazon says the rules of policing hate speech and disinformation should not apply to it as an online retailer. Rather, the company argued, the law is more applicable to a social network or search engine.

The U.S. company also pointed out that it is not the largest retailer in any of the EU countries where it operates and that its bigger rivals in the region have not been assigned the VLOP designation.

"If the VLOP designation were to be applied to Amazon and not to other large retailers across the EU, Amazon would be unfairly singled out and forced to meet onerous administrative obligations that don’t benefit EU consumers," an Amazon spokesperson said.

The DSA aims to create a safer digital space by governing "gatekeeper online platforms," including 17 VLOPs that reach at least 45 million monthly active users, which include Amazon, Apple, and Twitter, among others.

VLOPs are expected to comply with new obligations, including submitting annual risk assessments, to tackle illegal content.

Amazon is not the first e-commerce company to take issue with the regulations. Berlin-based online retailer Zalando filed a claim at the Court of Justice of the European Union against its designation as a VLOP last month.



Amazon faces multiple open investigations, laws, and regulations in the EU that are unfavorable to the company. In July 2021, the company was fined €746 million ($820 million) for not complying with EU General Data Protection Regulation, and in December 2021, it was fined €1.13 billion ($1.24 billion) for infringing EU competition rules.



The U.S.-based online retailer's shares were up about 1.5% midday Tuesday.

