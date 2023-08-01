Amazon's Virtual Clinic for Common Ailments Expands Nationwide

Published August 01, 2023
Amazon (AMZN) is expanding its virtual clinic services nationwide to cover over 30 common health conditions such as pink eye and urinary tract infections, the company announced on Monday.

Key Takeaways

  • Amazon Clinic is expanding access to its virtual clinic across the U.S.
  • It was launched in November of last year to treat common health conditions such as pink eye and urinary tract infections.
  • The clinic builds on Amazon's earlier forays into the healthcare sector.

Amazon Clinic was introduced in November as a virtual health service operating in 32 states, now extended to all 50 states and Washington, D.C. However, its message-based consultations are still limited to 34 states.

With Amazon Clinic, users can compare response times and rates of different healthcare providers, complete a questionnaire, and connect with their chosen provider without an appointment or insurance. The clinician provides a treatment plan, which may include a prescription that can be filled at Amazon Pharmacy or any other pharmacy.

The ecommerce giant has been attempting to expand into the healthcare sector for the past few years. In 2018, it bought the online pharmacy PillPack for $750 million. In 2020, it launched Amazon Pharmacy as a full-service online pharmacy with savings for Prime members.

Amazon Care was launched in 2019 as a pilot program for its headquarters in Seattle but was discontinued in December 2022. Last year, Amazon closed a $3.9 billion deal to acquire primary care provider One Medical, gaining access to over 200 physical medical offices in 26 markets and about 815,000 members.

