Amazon Has Biggest Single-Day Sales Ever During Prime Day Despite Inflation

Amazon's (AMZN) latest Prime Day event was the largest sales day on the e-commerce site ever, despite strained consumers grappling with elevated inflation.

Key Takeaways Amazon's Prime Day 2023 brought in $12.7 billion in 48 hours, according to research by Adobe Analytics.

Despite a squeeze on consumers, July retail sales in general are on a strong path.

Bank of America sees a 25% upside in Amazon stock on improved margins.

The e-commerce giant's 48-hour deal bonanza delivered above analysts' expectations, with $12.7 billion in sales in the U.S., up 6.1% year-on-year, according to research by Adobe Analytics. Bank of America had predicted $12 billion worth of merchandise would be sold during the event.

More than 375 million items were purchased during the two-day event on Tuesday and Wednesday, the company said. Deals in home, fashion, and beauty products were the best-selling categories, according to Amazon. Individual items such as Fire TV Stick, LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm, Apple AirPods, and Bissell Little Green Portable Deep Cleaner were top sellers.

Ahead of this year's Prime Day event, consumers were more cost-conscious because of elevated inflation and rising interest rates. According to Amazon, customers saved more than $2.5 billion on deals during the event.

A RetailMeNot survey said consumers planned to spend $250 each on summer sales, down from $388 in 2022 to $594 in 2021. Consumer data firm Numerator estimated the average household spent about $156 across multiple orders, with the average order size rising to $54 from $52.



Beyond Prime Day, Amazon investors will be buoyed by this week's U.S. inflation report, which showed the Producer Price Index falling to its lowest level in almost three years. That will ease the strain on consumers and retailers and back up Bank of America's forecast of a nearly 25% potential upside in Amazon's stock price on improved retail margins.

Amazon shares were up more than 3% as of 1 p.m. Eastern Time Thursday.

